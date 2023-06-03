Gillette hockey player makes Division I

GILLETTE, Wyo A Gillette woman who showed her strength on and off the ice has signed with a Division I hockey team.

After playing for Campbell County’s Blades & Avalanche Program, Gillette Wild (now the Gillette Grizzlies), Thunder Basin High School and AAA, Alexis Poppleton will play for St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. Past coaches said St. Anselm’s team has won an incredible athlete that they are eager to see succeed in this upcoming stage.

Poppleton said she’s excited to be able to fulfill one of her dreams.

Tammi, Alexis’ mother, said that as far as she knows, her daughter is one of the first girls from Gillette to play NCAA Division 1 or play in another state. The family had to figure out along the way, with some help, how to pursue Alexis’ dream.

While Wyoming has a smaller hockey market, it’s still possible for the state’s youth athletes to play on college hockey teams, Tammi said. It just takes more work.

“Don’t feel like you can’t make this happen just because you live in Gillette, Wyoming,” she said.

Alexis or “Poppy,” as her Dallas Stars Elite team called her fit on Day 1, according to Collin Hesse, who coached her while she was on the Dallas Stars Elite 7pm AAA team. They were lucky to have her as it is unusual for a Wyoming athlete to play for them.

Alexis “Poppy” Poppleton, playing for Dallas Stars Elite. (Tammi Poppleton)

Alexis said when she played in Dallas she was essentially a tournament player. She would go there a few weekends a month to train and play matches at the team’s tournaments.

“When she came to the tryouts, our top priority was to make sure she was on our team before she went home,” he said. “In our world, players who are not with the team 100% of the time are often not on the same page as the whole team. That was not the case with Poppy.”

Alexis is an elite athlete and hockey player whose skills and work ethic inspire other athletes, Hesse said.

“She plays fast, she plays aggressively and she’s fearless. When you have that, plus the creative ability to play with the puck, AND you have a great attitude and are a great teammate, you not only have a great hockey player, but also a great person,” he said. “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to coach Poppy and are so happy that she achieved her goal of playing NCAA D1 hockey.”

Alexis “Poppy” Poppleton, playing for Dallas Stars Elite. (Tammi Poppleton)

Team Colorado coach Karen Rickard said Alexis was one of her favorite kids on the 16AAA team. Their paths crossed after Alexis’ recreation team played in a tournament in Vail, as some of the coaches Rickard knew urged her to contact her. They said that Alexis was by far the best player in the tournament and that she should play AAA.

“She fit right in and came to the tryouts for next year’s team and the rest is kind of history,” Rickard said. “You notice her quickness and quickness right away, but she has great hands and makes good decisions on both the offensive and defensive sides of the puck. She is by far one of the most consistent players I have ever coached and is a locker room favorite that everyone loves. She’s a kid who needed someone to take a chance on her and I’m so glad we did. It’s great to see the opportunity she earned herself.

During her junior year and part of her senior year, Alexis lived in Colorado with a host family so she could play AAA. Alexis graduated from Thunder Basin in 2022 and took a gap year to focus on hockey.

Alexis, who plays forward or centre, said she loves how competitive the sport is and how much skill it requires. At the same time, anyone who has the skills can play and have fun.

“It’s really for everyone,” she said.

She has also enjoyed growing relationships over the years.

Alexis mostly played with the boys throughout her childhood and always enjoyed the physical contact part of the sport, Tammi said.

At St. Anselm, Alexis plans to study health sciences and prepare for a doctorate in physical therapy, inspired by her experience with Gillette Physical Therapy’s Christian Galindo after the two concussions she suffered while playing hockey.

“I’ve always wanted to be a doctor of sorts and after seeing what he was doing and the rest of the physiotherapists out there doing, I really enjoyed it,” said Alexis.

Alexis suffered a concussion while playing in Detroit for Team Colorado in her first year away from home, Tammi said. Tammi and her husband were not at that tournament and they saw the incident through streaming coverage. They saw that she had “some kind of blackout” and they couldn’t get ahold of anyone until after the match was over.

Alexis ended up being out for about a month, but the physical therapists were amazing and made her play stronger than ever, Tammi said.

“But you kind of hold your breath,” said the athlete’s mother.

About a year later, Alexis, who still plays for Team Colorado, was involved in a collision during a tournament in Dallas. Her parents were able to attend that game and brought her back to Gillette for another month. Gillette Physical Therapy helped Alexis return to the sport.

“Knock on wood, she’s been good ever since,” Tammi said.