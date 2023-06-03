England cricket score: Latest updates against Ireland





England are on the brink of a first win of the summer after record-breaking innings from Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett saw Ireland almost beaten at Lords in two days. Duckett did the early damage and showed exactly why he is perfect for the aggressive Bazball style of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum with a century on his first test appearance on home soil. The Nottinghamshire opener hit 150 off the same number of balls to take the record for the fastest Test 150 at Lords from Australian great Don Bradman before his fun ended at 182, for a strike rate of 102.84. Duckett had shared a 252-run partnership for the second wicket with Pope, who was not at his best initially, but broke free after reaching his fourth hundred and went on to record the fastest Test double century in England. When Pope was stunned after crashing 22 fours and three maximums in his 205 innings off 208 balls, Stokes declared on 524 for four, while Ireland needed 352 to get England batted again but more urgently needed to get through the evening session. beating to force a third day. this one-time test. Three wickets to debutant Josh Tongue in a stellar spell threatened the possibility of England taking victory in two days, but Harry Tector held on to lead Ireland to the end 97 for three, though opener James McCollum is unlikely to again hitting after he retired injured. . Stoke's bold statement was in line with England's desire to go against convention, but it does mean that himself, Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow are all short on time ahead of the Ashes opener on June 16. Pat Cummins and co won't be as generous in Edgbaston as red-ball newbies have been Ireland in just their seventh Test this week, but Tongue's emergence makes this a worthwhile exercise. England against Ireland Show latest update



1685727882 Sonia Twigg at Lord’s England did what they set out to do. No one present in the Lords crowd on day two could say home that they weren’t entertained by England’s showing with the bat. They were not reckless, the first six of the day coming just before 2pm, from Ben Duckett who was on 176 at the time. England just looked comfortable, and batting looked easy, as they collected 524-4 in reply to Ireland’s 172 all-out. It was a day Ollie Pope will never forget, as he emphatically brought up his first Test double century, with a six over the top to put his name in the history books with the fastest 200 in Test cricket in England. England were utterly dominant with the bat, exploiting the field and waiting for the bad ball. But despite being the only game before the Ashes, there’s little to learn from how the same players will handle the skill and pace of the Australian attack. Ireland’s offer simply cannot be compared, before England declared, at 524 for just four wickets. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 6:44 PM 1685727278 STUMPS: Ireland 97-3, Tector 33, Tucker 21, Leach 0-25 (6), track with 255 The Irish batsmen take advantage of an aggressive field in the final to score a few more runs before taking stumps, and Ireland finish the day 255 runs behind. They will almost certainly lose this Test match tomorrow, but at least there has been some solid resistance tonight. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 6:34 PM 1685727080 Ireland 92-3, Tector 30, Tucker 19, Broad 0-18 (5), trailing by 260 Broad is back with ball in hand and warmly appeals to Harry Tector to fend off a short throw. There was a noise, but the referee is unmoved. UltraEdge shows it was off the shirt, not the glove, and Tector survives. Tucker unleashes a savage hook for four off the last ball of the over. Just time for one more over. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 6:31 PM 1685726766 Ireland 85-3, Tector 27, Tucker 15, Leach 0-19 (6), trailing 267 A good search from Leach, who is denied a maiden by Tectors scrambled single from the latter to hold the blow. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 6:26 PM 1685726688 Ireland 84-3, Tector 26, Tucker 15, Broad 0-11 (4), trailing 268 Broad’s biggest problem is the crease, as he gives away a few extras via no balls. Tucker also squeezes a few singles. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 6:24 PM 1685726174 Ireland 79-3, Tector 25, Tucker 13, Leach 0-18 (5), trailing 273 Tector squeezes a few hits to a long leg of what is surely Tongue’s final of the day, having bowled eight, and Leach then puts in a girl. Stuart Broad will pick up the ball these last 15 minutes. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 6:16 PM 1685725757 Ireland 77-3, Tector 23, Tucker 13, Leach 0-18 (4), trailing 275 Jack Leach keeps a tight check on his length, save for one ball in the middle of the over which is too full, and Tucker knocks him clear by midwicket for a boundary. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 6:09 PM 1685725446 Ireland 73-3, Tector 23, Tucker 9, Tongue 3-25 (7), trailing 279 Lorcan Tucker is next man and he is quickly grounded by a bouncer who hits him flat on the helmet. After a check-up and a change of lids, he moves on, and Ireland continues to play some extended cricket as night approaches. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 6:04 PM 1685724546 wicket! Stirling feathers behind of Tongue, Ireland 63-3 Paul Stirling is tied down by a short ball that bends down, and Tongue and Bairstow both celebrate passionately, convinced he was behind. The umpire is not moved, but UltraEdge acknowledges the slightest touch of the glove and Stirling walks. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 5:49 PM 1685724144 Ireland 58-2, Tector 19, Stirling 14, Tongue 2-23 (5), down by 305 Tector takes on Josh Tongue. First he floats through midwicket for four before drawing short for six! Ireland goes down with a fight. Lawrence OstlereJune 2, 2023 5:42 PM

