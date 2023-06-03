Miami football has built CB depth to accommodate the transfer of Terry Roberts





Corner back Terry Roberts returned to the transfer portal after joining Miami’s football program in January. Miami added two freshmen and three transfers at CB to the 2023 roster. Five CBs return to Miami from the 2022 roster. Miami lost eight defensive backs to the transfer portal. Roberts played in 33 games and made four starts with Iowa. The decision for Roberts to transfer came about six weeks after participating in Miami Spring Practice. Heading the Miami returning CBs is Te’Cory Couch, who has 18 career starts. Darryl Porter Jr., who played in nine games in 2022 with one start, is in the 2023 rotation. Malik Curtis, Chris Graves and Jaden Harris are the other three returning CBs for Miami in 2023. Four-star CBs Damari Brown and Robert Stafford signed with Miami in the 2023 Class. Davonte Brown, Jaden Davis and Jadais Richard joined Miami’s football schedule as transfers with CB for the 2023 season. Roberts had 47 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and two fumbles. After Davis and Richard moved to Miami last month, expected snaps for Roberts were likely diminished. Roberts has one year left to qualify. On Friday morning, Roberts tweeted that he is thankful for his time with Miami. I can’t say thank you @CanesFootball enough to give me the chance to be part of the Hurricane family. It was an honor to put that U on my chest and on my head for 5 months and teach and show me things in life that are bigger than football and myself! #GoCanes4L💚🧡 🙌🏾 — Deuce (@troberts2502) June 2, 2023 Davonte Brown and Davis provide Miami with much needed experience beyond Roberts. Brown played in 36 games with 31 starts over the past six Central Florida seasons. Davis played in 47 games with 22 starts in four Oklahoma seasons. Richard played in 11 games as a true freshman at Vanderbilt in 2022. Richard has three more years to qualify. Miami has 10 CBs on its 2023 roster. With half of Miami CBs new in 2023, head coach Mario Cristobal, new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and secondary coach Jahmile Addae should be commended for improving depth and experience at CB who enters the 2023 season. The additions of the new CBs to the 2023 roster are critical for Miami. Miami allowed 10 completions of 50 yards or more in 2022 which was the worst in FBS. The Hurricanes will also have more height at CB in 2023, with Davonte Brown and Richard both at 6’2. Miami should improve pass coverage with the new CBs.

