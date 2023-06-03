Bemidji State Women’s Hockey Announces 2023-24 Captains





BEMIDJI Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan announced Thursday that the 2023-24 women’s hockey team will be captained by seniors Taylor Nelson, Khloe Lund and Gabbie Smith. Nelson will wear the C for the Beavers, while Lund and Smith will serve as alternates. The 2023-24 leadership group for the Beavers consists of two forwards and one defenseman. Team captains are voted on by returning players. I am very excited about this year’s leadership group, Scanlan said in a press release. All three have a great work ethic and will lead by example both on and off the ice. They are great players, but even better people. The different experiences they have gained in the past will help them provide the leadership our teams need this year. Nelson, a Carlton senior and alumna of the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton high school girls’ hockey program, will captain the team for the upcoming season. She has skated for green and white in 87 career games, totaling 22 points from nine goals and 13 assists, and will wear a letter for the first time in her Bemidji State career. Bemidji State junior Khloe Lund (19) passes the puck during the third period against Minnesota State on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji pioneer Nelson is coming off a 2022-23 season where she scored five points (2g-3a), seventh on the team. Nelson is a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete, WCHA All-Academic Team selection and two-time AHCA All-American Scholar and previously captained the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls’ hockey program to a Class A Minnesota State Tournament runner-up. senior season with the Lumberjacks. Lund is a senior of Thief River Falls and is an alumna of the Thief River Falls girls high school hockey program. She will serve as one of two alternate captains for the upcoming season, donning a letter for the first time in her collegiate career. Lund has skated in 39 career games for the Beavers, including a career-high 30 in 2022/23, recording a career-high seven points on a goal and six assists. Lund will lead the BSU defensive corps after finishing second among team defenders in points and second overall in points last season. Lund is also a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team selection. Bemidji State junior Gabbie Smith (20) chases the puck during the third period against St. Thomas on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji pioneer Smith, a Brainerd senior and alumna of the Brainerd/Little Falls high school girls’ hockey program, will serve as the final alternate captain and leader of the attack squad. She will also carry a letter for the first time in her career in Bemidji State. Smith has appeared in 90 career games for the Beavers, the most on the 2023/24 roster. She hasn’t missed a game in her three-year career. She has a career-high 13 points from six goals and seven assists, including five points (2g-3a) last season. Smith was named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete last season and is a two-time WCHA All-Academic Team selection in her collegiate career. The trio will look to lead the 2023-24 Beavers to beat last season’s record and will begin the 2023-24 conference season Oct. 13-14 with a road series at St. Cloud State.

