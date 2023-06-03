Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill cries as he is acquitted of harassing wife | Australia news





Former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has claimed an emotional court victory after a judge dismissed harassment allegations against him. MacGill, 52, was charged with stalking and verbally harassing his friend’s former fiancé, Samantha Ford, on a Sydney street and nearby pub on February 1, 2022. Magistrate Christine Haskett told the Downing Center local court on Friday that she would not accept Ford’s evidence that MacGill was yelling and pointing at her in a threatening manner. MacGill, who appeared via video link, wept as the verdict was read. His attorney Steven Mercael said the evidence against his client was untrue and the case should never have gone to trial. Of course you saw him on screen, it was pretty shocking, he told reporters out of court. This whole process has been very exhausting for him. Our team is very happy for him and he is also very happy. Ford was in the courtroom when the verdict was read. MacGill, a former leg spinner who took 208 wickets in 44 Tests for Australia, told the court in January that he had become concerned about the well-being of his friend Stephen Kerlin after breaking up with Ford several months earlier. After being unable to contact him, MacGill went to Kerlin’s apartment in Barangaroo, where he drank six or seven bourbons and coke. As the pair walked to the Captain Cook Hotel in the Rocks, Kerlin saw Ford and started yelling at her. Ford claimed MacGill screamed your cunt. But Haskett said none of the independent witnesses present heard anyone say words to that effect and rejected Ford’s version of events. Ford claimed she went to the Captain Cook Hotel to tell staff to stop serving alcohol to the couple. There she said MacGill was standing over her, yelling and pointing aggressively in a way that made her feel unsafe. As proof, she said MacGill yelled in her face for a minute before Kerlin spoke. But CCTV footage showed Kerlin approaching Ford first and MacGill largely remaining in the same spot. While the former partners argued, MacGill mostly looked at his phone and pointed at her for just a second. The judge said Ford’s claims were completely inconsistent with the evidence of several witnesses and the CCTV footage. The court has serious concerns about Ms Ford’s credibility and reliability as a witness, she said. MacGill’s lawyers argued that Ford’s evidence was so poor that the only reasonable conclusion was that she was willfully false under oath. Kerlin previously pleaded guilty to charges of stalking and harassment and violating an arrest warrant. He received two years of community service and a $2,090 fine.

