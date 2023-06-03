Mike Harder of Reno Ice named hockey coach at Colgate University





Mike Harder, the founder and hockey director of Hockey Club Reno Ice, was named the head coach of Colgate University on Friday. Harder spent four years building the Reno Ice program from the ground up, spearheading the Reno Hockey Academy, a member-based skills program with more than 500 players of all ages, a para ice hockey team and a semi-pro team . Harder graduated from Colgate in 1997 and served as an assistant for the program from 2013 to 2019, winning 89 games with a pair of ECAC Championship appearances and an NCAA Tournament bid during that tenure. Harder will be introduced as head coach on June 9 at 11 a.m “It is a tremendous honor to return to Colgate,” Harder said in a press release. “I am beyond excited to be a part of a program, institution and community that has meant so much to me over the past thirty years. I look forward to being a part of Colgate’s future while continuing Coach Vaughan’s legacy continue to mentor student-athletes both on and off the ice.” Harder is Colgate’s all-time leading scorer, recording 214 points in college. He graduated fourth all-time in goals with 88 and second in assists. He was a 1997 All-American and was a Hobey Baker finalist. Harder led the team for four consecutive seasons and was elected to the Colgate Athletics Hall of Honor in 2008. “I am very excited to welcome Mike back to Colgate and the Hamilton community,” said Yariv Amir, Colgate athletic director, in a press release. “Coach Harder loves Colgate and he loves the sport of hockey. He showed a deep desire and commitment to this position during the search process, spoke about his playing and coaching experiences at Colgate and how they nurtured an intellectual curiosity and how he will encourage his team to fully embrace all that Colgate has to offer. “Coach Harder will lead this program with great energy and enthusiasm. Player and skill development, influenced by his time as a professional player in Europe, plays an important role in his coaching philosophy and will be central to training. In addition, he will a great ambassador on campus, in the community and among Colgate hockey alumni, and we are confident that he will be an effective head coach, mentor and leader for this program.” After earning his degree in international relations, Harder played 13 pro seasons in North America and Europe. Included were stops in the American Hockey League (AHL) with European League ventures in Germany, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Italy. He helped Hartford claim the AHL’s 2000 Calder Cup and was a key figure in a 2004 championship in the Deutsch Eishockey Liga’s German Elite League. Harder replaces his former head coach Don Vaughan, who was the team coach for 30 years. The 2022-23 Raiders were ranked No. 18 in the latest USCHO poll. Based in Hamilton, NY, Colgate plays in ECAC Hockey, one of six Division I conferences. “From the moment I arrived at Colgate as a freshman, Hamilton felt like home,” Harder said in a press release. “The warm people, supportive community and ties between the city and the university make it an unparalleled place to thrive. I look forward to getting started.”

