Oklahoma State claims first-ever WCWS win by rules in Utah’s shutout





OKLAHOMA CITY A six-run second inning led the No. 6 nationally ranked Oklahoma State softball team to an 8-0 five-inning run victory over No. 15 seeded Utah Friday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. With the win, OSU improved to 47-15, while Utah fell to 42-16. Tonight’s eight-run, run-rule win marks the biggest NCAA Women’s College World Series win in school history; it is also the first time OSU rules an opponent in a WCWS game. All American Lexi Kilfoyl improved to 16–5 in 5.0 innings of work against the Utes as she collected three punchouts and recorded her fourth shutout of the season, a career high. Playing as the designated home team, the Cowgirls took the lead in the first inning for the 29th time this season. Bases follow on balls from Rachel Becker And Kiley Naomi , Morgan Wynne loaded the bases Katelyn Carwile with a single to left field. Carwile came through with a single with two RBIs as she recorded her 39th and 40th RBI of the season, marking another career high in a single season. The Cowgirls right fielder has now tallied hits in eight of her last nine games and tallied 10 RBI in that stretch. After another scoreless inning by Kilfoyl, the Pokes batted around and broke the game wide open with a sixth spot in the second inning. Taylor Tuk hit a leadoff double to kick things off for OSU, her seventh two-bagger of the season, a new career-high for the Stillwater native. With the bases loaded, Chyenne factor tack on OSU’s third run with an RBI single into left field. In the next at bat, Naomi batted in another with an RBI single to increase the lead to four. On a wild pitch that scored Becker, Wynne extended the lead to seven with a two-RBI double to center left. Carwile rounded out the scoring for the game with an RBI single, OSU’s eighth and final run of the game. Utah needed a run in the bottom of the fifth to avoid ending the game early and had runners on second and third base with one out. However, the defense of Kilfoyl and the Cowgirls didn’t waver and ended the top of the fifth with a strikeout and a groundout to secure the runs victory, 8-0. The Cowgirls’ eight-run total set a program record for most runs scored in a WCWS game, passing the previous record of seven set against Missouri on May 28, 1994. With a day off tomorrow, the Pokes will resume WCWS action on Sunday as they wait for the loser of game seven between Tennessee and Oklahoma. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

