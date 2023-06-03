Cricket-Greater stability will boost Australian hopes, says Labuschagne| The mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Batsman Marnus Labuschagne believes Australia will benefit from more stability in their Ashes side as they prepare to face England in the first test of the series later this month. The Australians take on India in a one-off World Test Championship match at London’s Oval on Wednesday before kicking off the final five-Test Ashes series against the English in Edgbaston on June 12. The series comes four years after the old rivals shared a 2-2 draw on English soil, as the Australian team was in a state of flux following the return of former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to the side. The trio were banned for their involvement in a 2018 South African balcony-bashing scandal and, with those distractions behind them, Labuschagne is confident Australia will be better prepared. In 2019, we weren’t as committed to the team and there were probably a lot more questions about people coming back in, Labuschagne said. That was Steve, Dave and Cameron’s first participation in test cricket, there wasn’t that much stability, even with our bowlers. We played three or four different bowling attacks in three games, so there’s a lot more clarity around our team, which I think creates that consistency. It creates the preparation rather than people playing for spots and thinking they are competing for position. Everyone knows where they are, so we can prep and get ready. Labuschagne’s Test career came to life during the 2019 series when he was introduced in the Second Test at Lords as a concussion replacement for Smith, going on to score 59 points in a draw. He helped the Australians retain the Ashes before playing a prominent role in Australia’s 4-0 victory over the English in 2021/22. In 2019, I felt like I almost had to prove to people that I was good enough, he said. For me now it’s just about making sure I do my part in the squad and figure out ways to score points, no matter what the circumstances are. Mentally I’m hungrier than ever and I want us to win this series. I really feel like we made a mistake last time we were here, and hopefully we can change that. (Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, edited by Robert Birsel)

