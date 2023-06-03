Tom Brady wouldn’t choose a football path for his kids, says there would be ‘too many crazy expectations’

The NFL is no stranger to family dynasties. On the defensive side of the ball, the Matthews family has spawned generations of pass rushers and other stars. Meanwhile, the Manning family has produced three legendary quarterbacks: Archie, Peyton and Eli. And theremaybe another one is on the way shortly.

But what about the NFL’s most decorated player of all time in Tom Brady? He has a 15-year-old son, Jack, who is a quarterback, so could he follow in his father’s footsteps? If Brady is having a good time, he would like to see him take a different direction than pursuing an NFL career as a quarterback.

“I hope he finds the things in his life that allow him to get up every day to be internally motivated to work hard at something he loves to do,” Brady shared. ESPN when asked specifically about his hopes and concerns regarding his son pursuing football. “A lot of it I wouldn’t choose him to do because there are too many crazy expectations people would place on him. Most of them are probably very unfair actually.”

Brady is not wrong in his assessment that there would be seismic expectations as his son might pursue a football career, especially in the quarterback position. He would of course be compared to Brady in the same way USC is committed. Bronny James has been compared to his father LeBron James as he turns himself into an NBA prospect. Both Brady and James are in the pantheon of their respective sports and setting that type of bar for the next generation is, as Brady put it, very unfair.

Brady continued by saying that whatever one of his children – including his other son Benny or daughter Vivi – decides to do, he will be there to support them in the same way his parents supported him with his football career.

“I’ve been very lucky to have found something I enjoy doing,” said Brady. “I grew up in the Bay Area and I looked up to those great 49er teams from the ’80s and ’90s and they were a big part of why I eventually fell in love with the sport. I had parents there to support my football journey by taking me to camps and taking me to the football field late at night and early in the morning and taking me to training sessions to support my dream which is what we as parents should be doing – the dreams of supporting our children, whatever they may be doing.”

He added: “It doesn’t have to be sports. It can be anything. It can be performing arts. It can be music. It can be science. It’s about being a parent. It supports your child’s dreams. Now I know more time, I’m very much looking forward to doing the same.’

Brady repeated that this week his playing days are overso he will have plenty of time to focus on helping his kids pursue whatever their aspirations are.