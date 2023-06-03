Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Patch Placement Has Its Critics





If there’s one thing hockey fans are passionate about, it’s tradition. So when the Florida Panthers unveiled their road jerseys with the Stanley Cup Final patch on the left, some on Twitter weren’t happy about it. Now, while few would notice it on most jerseys, players with leadership letters like captain Sasha Barkov and assistant captains Aaron Ekblad and Matthew Tkachuk have the two together. The reason is simple: the right side of the road jerseys has a sponsor patch where the final patch would go. In October, the Panthers became the latest team to sell advertisements on their jerseys when they signed a three-year contract with South Florida-based AutoNation. AutoNation, which was founded by original team owner H. Wayne Huizenga, made its patch debut in Florida’s season opener at Long Island. The bundling of patches is not new, as Florida also had an All-Star commemorative patch during the first half of the season that was also on the left side on road jerseys. However, the Panthers failed to find a sponsor for their home jerseys, and in the case of the All-Star patch, it remained on the right side of those jerseys. A home shirt spotted at the arena on Saturday featured the Cup patch on the right and Barkovs C on the left. The Panthers have not released photos of what their home jersey will look like for the Finals and could be working on a new sponsor in time for Game 3 on Thursday-evening. For fans, the patch is not a problem as the team does not sell them with the AutoNation patch. Do you want to put it on the other side of your Sasha Barkov jersey with the C? Go straight ahead. Do you want to put them together? Cool. The 2023 Cup Final patch is available for purchase at various locations. As for the Golden Knights, they have a house sponsorship deal, but don’t have an ad on their street jerseys. According to views on Fanatics, the knights also have the patch in addition to their leadership letters. FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS GAME 1 When: Saturday, 8 p.m

Saturday, 8 p.m Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: TNT



Radio : WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 96.5 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

: WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 96.5 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers radio streaming: Sirius XM 932

Sirius XM 932 Series Schedule Match 1: Saturday in Vegas, 8 (TNT); Game 2: Monday, June 5 in Vegas, 8 (TNT); Game 3: Thursday, June 8 in Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 4: Saturday, June 10 in Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 5*: Tuesday, June 13 in Vegas, 8 (TNT); Game 6*: Friday, June 16 in Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 7*: Monday, June 19 in Vegas, 8 (TNT). * If necessary

Saturday in Vegas, 8 (TNT); Monday, June 5 in Vegas, 8 (TNT); Thursday, June 8 in Florida, 8 (TNT); Saturday, June 10 in Florida, 8 (TNT); Tuesday, June 13 in Vegas, 8 (TNT); Friday, June 16 in Florida, 8 (TNT); Monday, June 19 in Vegas, 8 (TNT). 2022-23 Regular Season Series vs. Vegas (even 1-1): @Vegas 4, Florida 2 (Jan 12) ; @Florida 2, Vegas 1 (March 7)

; All-time regular season series: vs. Vegas Golden Knights lead 6-3-1

Golden Knights lead 6-3-1 Post-season history: First meeting

First meeting How They Got Here Vegas: D. Winnipeg in 5, Edmonton in 6, Dallas in 6; Florida: D. Boston at 7, Toronto at 5, Carolina at 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridahockeynow.com/florida-panthers-placement-of-stanley-cup-patch-has-critics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos