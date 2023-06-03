Sports
Live report and scorecard of France Women vs Germany Women Match 15
France Women vs Germany Women, Live Cricket Commentary
1
19 6 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Sharaanya Sadarangani, 1 run,
1nb
19 6 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Sharaanya Sadarangani, 1 no ball,
4
19 5 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Sharaanya Sadarangani, four,
1
19 4 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Rameesha Shahid, 1 run,
1
19 3 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Sharaanya Sadarangani, 1 run,
1lb
19 2 | 7.6
Ines Mckeon to Rameesha Shahid, 1 leg bye,
0
19 1 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Rameesha Shahid, no run,
End of over 19 (8 runs)
Rameesha Shahid 4 (8)
Sharanya Sadarangani 26 (39)
Germany Women 90/6
Poppy McGeown 4-0-12-1
Ines McKeon 3-0-18-1
3
18 6 | 7.6
Poppy McGeown to Rameesha Shahid, 3 runs,
1
18 5 | 7.6
Poppy McGeown to Sharaanya Sadarangani, 1 run,
1b
18 4 | 7.6
Poppy Mc Geown to Rameesha Shahid, 1 bye,
0
18 3 | 7.6
Poppy Mc Geown to Rameesha Shahid, no run,
1
18 2 | 7.6
Poppy McGeown to Sharaanya Sadarangani, 1 run,
2
18 1 | 7.6
Poppy McGeown to Sharaanya Sadarangani, 2 runs,
End of over 18 (7 runs)
Sharanya Sadarangani 22 (36)
Rameesha Shahid 1 (5)
Germany Women 82/6
Ines McKeon 3-0-18-1
Poppy McGeown 3-0-5-1
1
17 6 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Sharaanya Sadarangani, 1 run,
4
17 5 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Sharaanya Sadarangani, four,
1
17 4 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Rameesha Shahid, 1 run,
0
17 3 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Rameesha Shahid, no run,
1
17 2 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Sharaanya Sadarangani, 1 run,
0
17 1 | 7.6
Ines McKeon to Sharaanya Sadarangani, no run,
End of over 17 (1 runs)
Rameesha Shahid 0 (3)
Sharanya Sadarangani 16 (32)
Germany Women 75/6
Poppy McGeown 3-0-5-1
Ines McKeon 2-0-11-1
0
16 6 | 7.6
Poppy Mc Geown to Rameesha Shahid, no run,
0
16 5 | 7.6
Poppy Mc Geown to Rameesha Shahid, no run,
0
16 4 | 7.6
Poppy Mc Geown to Rameesha Shahid, no run,
w
16 3 | 7.6
Sharmaine Mannan b Poppy Mc Geown 9 (19) Poppy Mc Geown to Sharmaine Mannan, no run,
0
16 2 | 7.6
Poppy Mc Geown to Sharmaine Mannan, no run,
1
16 1 | 7.6
Poppy McGeown to Sharaanya Sadarangani, 1 run,
End of over 16 (8 runs)
Sharmaine Mannan 9 (17)
Sharanya Sadarangani 15 (31)
Germany Women 74/5
Ines McKeon 2-0-11-1
Poppy McGeown 2-0-4-0
0
15 6 | 7.6
Ines Mckeon to Sharmaine Mannan, no run,
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricketworld.com/cricket/france-women-vs-germany-women/match/live/63591
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live report and scorecard of France Women vs Germany Women Match 15
- Eva Mendes shows off her sense of style wearing a multi-patterned dress and heels
- File:Rajkumar Rao Bollywood Actor 2023.jpg
- Will Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis ever meet on the debate stage?
- Turkey’s Erdogan sworn in for third term, announces new Cabinet composition | Ap-top-news
- News Wrap: White House Says US Will No More Build Nuclear Weapons To Counter Russia
- A mixed-use building stands at 7424 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood
- Beyonc Wears Futuristic Little Black Dress During Renaissance World Tour
- Turkish President Erdogan prepares to start a new term | international
- US, China trade blame as hopes for military dialogue fade
- For a Prime Minister who telephoned him, Boris Johnson has great difficulty in delivering a mobile | Marine Hyde
- Indonesia proposes demilitarized zone and UN referendum for peace in Ukraine
End of over 20 (9 runs)
Sharanya Sadarangani 32 (43)
Rameesha Shahid 5 (11)
Germany Women’s 99/6
Ines McKeon 4-0-26-1
Poppy McGeown 4-0-12-1