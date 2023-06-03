Florida State Football Recruitment: News, Offers, Commitments, Prospects





Welcome to the 6th edition of the Official #Tribe24 Recruiting Thread! The 90 jersey has some nice picks, but Derrick Alexander is the clear winner. Don’t know the name? Develop yourself here. Florida State currently has a top-10 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, with 11 verbal pledges at this time. The Seminoles are well represented in Florida (6) and Georgia (5) and currently have a blue-chip ratio of over 50% in the class. Who will be next to visit, capture or release? As always, check out all the links to our recruiting content below, check out the comments section to stay up to date with the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, practice lessons, or comments. Tomahawk Nation has also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which features our recruiting rebranding podcast, The Florida state of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Watch our first episode here and come back in this article and include links to every podcast we record, for your convenience. For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account for you to follow! Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2024 pledges QUARTERBACK: 4-star Luke Kromenhoek (GA) RUNNING BACK: 4 Star Kam Davis (GA) WIDE RECEIVER: 4 Star Camdon Frier (FL) WIDE RECEIVER: 4 Star Tawaski TJ Abrams (FL) WIDE RECEIVER: 4 Star Lawyne McCoy (FL) WIDE RECEIVER: 4 stars BJ Gibson (GA) TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA) DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 Star Jamorie Flagg (FL) LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL) DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 Star CJ Heard (GA) KICKER: 3 Star Jake Weinberg (FL) Transfer portal obligations Potential transfer portal names to know Transfer portal deductions DE Derrick McClendon – Colorado buffaloes LB/DB Brendan Gant – Colorado buffaloes OL Zane Haring – USF bulls OL/DL Antavious Woody – UAB Blazers LB Stephen Dix – Marshall Thunder Herd DB Omarion Cooper – Colorado buffaloes DL Bishop Thomas – Colorado buffaloes W. R. Mycah Pittman – Utah Utah DB Travis Jay – Colorado buffaloes Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars Podcasts: (5/17/23): Direct Response: Keon Coleman is a Seminole! (4/27/23): Who could be next to join the FSU class? (4/24/23): Spring Transfer Portal come and go for FSU (4/23/23): View recent spring commitments (2/15/23): Florida State of Recruiting: 10 Recruits to Know for Tribe24 (1/21/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Discussion of the latest FSU visitors (1/20/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Breaking down new defensive players from #Tribe23 (1/19/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing Offensive Newcomers to #Tribe23

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomahawknation.com/florida-state-seminoles-football-recruiting-fsu-class-commit-visit-offer-transfer-portal-news-college-cfb/2023/6/2/23746797/official-tribe-24-tallahassee-top-list-names-spring-watch-roster-247-sports-on3-commitment-norvell-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

