Sports
Franklin girls’ tennis advances to semifinals
For Franklin senior Ailyn Hendricks, the feeling of reaching the state semifinals is just amazing.
“It knew we were going to be strong this year, but I couldn’t tell you we were going to be that strong,” she said. “It feels so good to be on this team. I will definitely be back next year to support them because I know they will do a great job for another year. I love this team.”
The No. 8 Grizzly Cubs secured a 4-1 victory over No. 20 Castle in their Friday IHSAA quarterfinal game at Center Grove.
“We came out and played pretty well in most positions,” said Grizzly Cubs coach Rusty Hughes. “We came out and tried to control the game early on.”
Franklin (27-0) will face No. 1 South Bend St. Joseph (18-3) in a semifinal today at 10 a.m., also at Center Grove. The Indians advanced with a 3-2 decision over No. 3 Jasper in the other quarterfinal. Today’s other semifinal pits No. 2 Carmel (23-2) against No. 4 Fishers (20-2), with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m.
“They look really talented,” Hughes said of St. Joe. They’re number 1 in the state for a reason. We’re going to have our hands full and we’re going to have to come out and fight like we’ve been doing all year. The only thing we can control is to play well.”
Franklin junior Chelsie Rayl rallied to beat Reagan Clay 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
“I definitely picked it up in the second set,” Rayl said. “I didn’t start at my best, but I thought back to my last game (against Park Tudor). … I knew I could get rid of it and I stayed positive the whole time. The second set I started to play better and after I took that set I definitely had the momentum in the third set.”
Rayl said she didn’t know until after Franklin Park beat Tudor 3-2 in the semistate Franklin had never reached before. Now the Grizzly Cubs are trying to continue the best season in program history against St. Joseph.
“It’s definitely the best team we’ve ever played against, so it’s going to be a whole different level of tennis,” said Rayl.
Junior Rylie Wilkison bounced back from her first half-state loss of the season to cross Castle’s Ciera Mardis 6-0, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team of junior Kennedy Urban and sophomore Kathryn Pinnick went undefeated defeating Nina Madadi and Claire Renschler 6-2, 6-2.
The Grizzly Cubs No. 1 doubles team, consisting of Hendricks and freshman Marnie Moore, defeated Elle Blessinger and Emma Watson 6-3, 6-4.
“Both doubles teams along with Rylie set the pace for our team,” said Hughes. “Our whole team has been stepping up all year. It could be a person one day and another function the next. That’s what a good team does.”
Hendricks said she and Moore struggled a bit in their match.
“It wasn’t the best game for either of us,” said Hendricks. “But we swung through our shots, picked up some pace and did what we had to do to close.”
Franklin dropped his lone point in the longest match of the day as Jaila Cosby defeated senior Emma Williams 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 7-5 in No. 3 singles. It was only Williams’ second loss of the season.
“Emma has had a great career,” said Hughes. “She has more singles wins than anyone in Franklin history and she missed a season when COVID (cancelled the 2020 season).”
Castle finished with an 18-4 record.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2023/06/02/franklin-girls-tennis-advances-to-state-semis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson sends ‘unredacted WhatsApp’ to Covid-19 inquiry
- Over the weekend, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana visited the Klotok Coffee Shop
- Why the US military almost blew up the moon with a nuclear bomb
- Actor Jamie Foxx reportedly blind and paralyzed after long hospital stay
- Franklin girls’ tennis advances to semifinals
- “My Tech Journey From Topshop to Farfetch”
- Blood test for more than 50 cancers ‘shows promise’ in research – BBC News
- CDC: Childhood brain infections increased last winter but remain rare
- Odisha train crash: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha today, travel to Balasore and Cuttack
- How and When to See the June Full Moon in the UK
- Add update record to SQL server in Google Sheets
- Spelling bee champion describes victory as “surreal”.