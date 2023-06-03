Franklin girls’ tennis advances to semifinals

For Franklin senior Ailyn Hendricks, the feeling of reaching the state semifinals is just amazing.

“It knew we were going to be strong this year, but I couldn’t tell you we were going to be that strong,” she said. “It feels so good to be on this team. I will definitely be back next year to support them because I know they will do a great job for another year. I love this team.”

The No. 8 Grizzly Cubs secured a 4-1 victory over No. 20 Castle in their Friday IHSAA quarterfinal game at Center Grove.

“We came out and played pretty well in most positions,” said Grizzly Cubs coach Rusty Hughes. “We came out and tried to control the game early on.”

Franklin (27-0) will face No. 1 South Bend St. Joseph (18-3) in a semifinal today at 10 a.m., also at Center Grove. The Indians advanced with a 3-2 decision over No. 3 Jasper in the other quarterfinal. Today’s other semifinal pits No. 2 Carmel (23-2) against No. 4 Fishers (20-2), with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m.

“They look really talented,” Hughes said of St. Joe. They’re number 1 in the state for a reason. We’re going to have our hands full and we’re going to have to come out and fight like we’ve been doing all year. The only thing we can control is to play well.”

Franklin junior Chelsie Rayl rallied to beat Reagan Clay 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

“I definitely picked it up in the second set,” Rayl said. “I didn’t start at my best, but I thought back to my last game (against Park Tudor). … I knew I could get rid of it and I stayed positive the whole time. The second set I started to play better and after I took that set I definitely had the momentum in the third set.”

Rayl said she didn’t know until after Franklin Park beat Tudor 3-2 in the semistate Franklin had never reached before. Now the Grizzly Cubs are trying to continue the best season in program history against St. Joseph.

“It’s definitely the best team we’ve ever played against, so it’s going to be a whole different level of tennis,” said Rayl.

Junior Rylie Wilkison bounced back from her first half-state loss of the season to cross Castle’s Ciera Mardis 6-0, 6-1.

The No. 2 doubles team of junior Kennedy Urban and sophomore Kathryn Pinnick went undefeated defeating Nina Madadi and Claire Renschler 6-2, 6-2.

The Grizzly Cubs No. 1 doubles team, consisting of Hendricks and freshman Marnie Moore, defeated Elle Blessinger and Emma Watson 6-3, 6-4.

“Both doubles teams along with Rylie set the pace for our team,” said Hughes. “Our whole team has been stepping up all year. It could be a person one day and another function the next. That’s what a good team does.”

Hendricks said she and Moore struggled a bit in their match.

“It wasn’t the best game for either of us,” said Hendricks. “But we swung through our shots, picked up some pace and did what we had to do to close.”

Franklin dropped his lone point in the longest match of the day as Jaila Cosby defeated senior Emma Williams 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 7-5 in No. 3 singles. It was only Williams’ second loss of the season.

“Emma has had a great career,” said Hughes. “She has more singles wins than anyone in Franklin history and she missed a season when COVID (cancelled the 2020 season).”

Castle finished with an 18-4 record.