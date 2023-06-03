Nate Ewell Talks Key Elements Of The Vegas Golden Knights Success, His College Hockey Ties – The Rink Live





Nate Ewell got his start in hockey media relations as a student at Princeton, then worked at Michigan State, was a founding member of InsideCollegeHockey.com and worked with the Washington Capitals before spending a decade promoting the sport at College Hockey, Inc. In 2021, Nate and his family left his native New England and literally moved across the country, joining the Vegas Golden Knights as their vice president of communications and content. Now in his second season with the Golden Knights, Nate and the team are four wins away from the biggest award in the sport as they begin this weekend’s Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Ewell joined The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten and Jess Myers to talk about the Knights’ playoff run, his time promoting college hockey, and the game’s explosive growth in a place more known for slots and blackjack then to slap shots and backchecking. TIME STAMPS 1:15 How nervous he was when Dallas won two games in a row in the conference finals 2:20 The composition of the Vegas roster 3:10 Will Karlsson’s great playoffs and the type of person he is 4:45 What the sports scene looks like in Las Vegas 6:50 How the atmosphere differs at Golden Knights home games versus other NHL venues 8:00 His relationship with former University of Minnesota coach Laura Halldorson, whom he knew when his father coached at Princeton 9:25 How he got into sports information, communications and some of his layovers, how he got the job at Michigan State, how he got the job with the Washington Capitals, how he got the job with the Vegas Golden Knights 11:20 What it was like working with Alex Ovechkin, what he’s like as a person and a player 12:45 What it’s like for him to see so many college hockey players in the NHL after playing for College Hockey, Inc. has worked, his connection with the former college players 15:00 How He Ended Up Playing for College Hockey, Inc. 17:00 How a team deals with controversies within the communications department 7:20 PM Reaching players in Canada and trying to educate them about college hockey when he played for College Hockey, Inc. 21:45 What’s happening with youth hockey in the Las Vegas area 24:00 There is already talk of NCAA Division I hockey from UNLV 25:00 Why Bruce Cassidy is so successful as a head coach and what he’s like as a person 27:00 How is the fan base in Vegas, how many fans are there of the visiting team

Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps run TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered hockey from St. Cloud State University since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of journalism experience and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. [email protected] For more coverage of St. Cloud and surrounding communities, visit St Cloud Live.

