China Sports Weekly (5.28-6.3) -Xinhua

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week:

1. China wins five titles at the Durban table tennis worlds

Gold medalist Fan Zhendong (2nd left) of China, silver medalist Wang Chuqin (1st left) of China and bronze medalists Ma Long (2nd right) and Liang Jingkun of China attend the awards ceremony for the men’s singles event at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Final Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

China secured all five titles on offer at the final of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) that concluded on May 28 in Durban, South Africa.

Fan Zhendong defended his men’s singles title with a 4-2 victory over compatriot Wang Chuqin, one day after the two combined attempts to win gold in men’s doubles.

Sun Yingsha made her career breakthrough by collecting her first World Cup singles trophy, which contributed to her mixed doubles victory with Wang.

Chen Meng and Wang Yidi won the women’s doubles.

Two-time Olympic champion Ma Long, despite taking bronze this time around, presented a half-size replica of the historic St. Bride Vase Trophy in recognition of his extraordinary achievement in winning the men’s singles world title three times in a row in 2015 , 2017, and 2019.

2. Zhang Zhizhen makes history by reaching third round at French Open

Zhang Zhizhen of China celebrates during the men’s singles second round match against Thiago Agustin Tirante of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zhang Zhizhen secured an outright victory 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4 over Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante to advance to the men’s singles round of 32 at the French Open, the best record for a male player from China mainland since the Open era on June 1.

His compatriot Wang Xinyu triumphed over Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-2 to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time in her career.

Zheng Qinwen, who stormed into the round of 16 of the clay court major on her debut last year, was knocked out in the second round by Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, while three other Chinese singles players Zhuang Shuai, Wu Yibing and Shang Juncheng all fell out in the first round. round.

3. China advances to FIBA ​​3×3 World Cup quarterfinals with four straight wins

China’s Zhang Yi, Wan Jiyuan, Wang Lili, Zhang Zhiting (L to R) pose for photos before the FIBA ​​3X3 Women’s World Cup Pool D match against Romania in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

China’s women’s team advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIBA ​​3×3 World Cup as the top finisher in Group D after winning all four group stage matches.

The 2019 World Cup winners defeated Israel 21-4 and Lithuania 17-7 on May 31, before beating Romania and Italy 21-7, 21-18 on June 2.

China will meet the winner between Germany and the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on June 3.

4. He Bingjiao advances to women’s singles final at Badminton Thailand Open

He Bingjiao of China makes a comeback during the women’s singles quarterfinal against Pornpawee Chochuwog of Thailand at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Chinese stutterer He Bingjiao beat Danish Mia Blichfeldt 21-13, 21-18 to reach the women’s singles final at the 2023 Thailand Open in Bangkok on June 3. expelled Carolina Marin.

In the men’s doubles, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang came from behind to thwart Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia on June 2, 16-21, 21-15, 21-12. However, Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang went into another quarterfinal.

Lu Guangzu lost the quarterfinals in men’s singles after Shi Yuqi suffered a shock first-round knockout. The only Chinese women’s doubles in the quarterfinals Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning also fell short on June 2. No Chinese player qualified for the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

5. China claims third consecutive victory in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League

Gong Xiangyu (C) of China celebrates during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match against Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

China defeated the Netherlands 27-25, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-20 on June 2 for their third straight win at the 2023 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League in Nagoya, Japan.

In previous rounds, China beat Brazil 3-2 to take an opening win on May 31 and defeat Germany 3-0 on June 1.

The victory over the Netherlands pushed China into second place on the Nations League table by eight points, level with leader Poland on a lesser points ratio.

6. Yao Ming headlines FIBA ​​Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Yao Ming of Houston Rockets reacts during the 2010 NBA China Games against New Jersey Nets at Wukesong Arena in Beijing, the capital of China, on Oct. 13, 2010. (Xinhua/Gong Lei)

Former Chinese superstar Yao Ming is listed in the FIBA ​​Hall of Fame Class of 2023, announced by the FIBA ​​basketball board on June 2, along with Brazilian legend Wlamir Marques and Australia’s former world champion Penny Taylor.

Former Houston Rockets center, now the president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), Yao became the first international player to be selected number one in the 2002 National Basketball Association (NBA) draft. He entered in 2011 retired after being selected as an NBA All-Star eight times. He also won three gold medals at the FIBA ​​Asia Cup and his number 11 jersey has been retired by the Rockets.