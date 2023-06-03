Sports
China Sports Weekly (5.28-6.3) -Xinhua
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week:
1. China wins five titles at the Durban table tennis worlds
Gold medalist Fan Zhendong (2nd left) of China, silver medalist Wang Chuqin (1st left) of China and bronze medalists Ma Long (2nd right) and Liang Jingkun of China attend the awards ceremony for the men’s singles event at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Final Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)
China secured all five titles on offer at the final of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) that concluded on May 28 in Durban, South Africa.
Fan Zhendong defended his men’s singles title with a 4-2 victory over compatriot Wang Chuqin, one day after the two combined attempts to win gold in men’s doubles.
Sun Yingsha made her career breakthrough by collecting her first World Cup singles trophy, which contributed to her mixed doubles victory with Wang.
Chen Meng and Wang Yidi won the women’s doubles.
Two-time Olympic champion Ma Long, despite taking bronze this time around, presented a half-size replica of the historic St. Bride Vase Trophy in recognition of his extraordinary achievement in winning the men’s singles world title three times in a row in 2015 , 2017, and 2019.
2. Zhang Zhizhen makes history by reaching third round at French Open
Zhang Zhizhen of China celebrates during the men’s singles second round match against Thiago Agustin Tirante of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Zhang Zhizhen secured an outright victory 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4 over Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante to advance to the men’s singles round of 32 at the French Open, the best record for a male player from China mainland since the Open era on June 1.
His compatriot Wang Xinyu triumphed over Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-2 to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time in her career.
Zheng Qinwen, who stormed into the round of 16 of the clay court major on her debut last year, was knocked out in the second round by Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, while three other Chinese singles players Zhuang Shuai, Wu Yibing and Shang Juncheng all fell out in the first round. round.
3. China advances to FIBA 3×3 World Cup quarterfinals with four straight wins
China’s Zhang Yi, Wan Jiyuan, Wang Lili, Zhang Zhiting (L to R) pose for photos before the FIBA 3X3 Women’s World Cup Pool D match against Romania in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)
China’s women’s team advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup as the top finisher in Group D after winning all four group stage matches.
The 2019 World Cup winners defeated Israel 21-4 and Lithuania 17-7 on May 31, before beating Romania and Italy 21-7, 21-18 on June 2.
China will meet the winner between Germany and the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on June 3.
4. He Bingjiao advances to women’s singles final at Badminton Thailand Open
He Bingjiao of China makes a comeback during the women’s singles quarterfinal against Pornpawee Chochuwog of Thailand at the BWF Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, June 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Chinese stutterer He Bingjiao beat Danish Mia Blichfeldt 21-13, 21-18 to reach the women’s singles final at the 2023 Thailand Open in Bangkok on June 3. expelled Carolina Marin.
In the men’s doubles, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang came from behind to thwart Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia on June 2, 16-21, 21-15, 21-12. However, Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang went into another quarterfinal.
Lu Guangzu lost the quarterfinals in men’s singles after Shi Yuqi suffered a shock first-round knockout. The only Chinese women’s doubles in the quarterfinals Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning also fell short on June 2. No Chinese player qualified for the mixed doubles quarterfinals.
5. China claims third consecutive victory in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League
Gong Xiangyu (C) of China celebrates during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match against Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
China defeated the Netherlands 27-25, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-20 on June 2 for their third straight win at the 2023 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League in Nagoya, Japan.
In previous rounds, China beat Brazil 3-2 to take an opening win on May 31 and defeat Germany 3-0 on June 1.
The victory over the Netherlands pushed China into second place on the Nations League table by eight points, level with leader Poland on a lesser points ratio.
6. Yao Ming headlines FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Yao Ming of Houston Rockets reacts during the 2010 NBA China Games against New Jersey Nets at Wukesong Arena in Beijing, the capital of China, on Oct. 13, 2010. (Xinhua/Gong Lei)
Former Chinese superstar Yao Ming is listed in the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023, announced by the FIBA basketball board on June 2, along with Brazilian legend Wlamir Marques and Australia’s former world champion Penny Taylor.
Former Houston Rockets center, now the president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), Yao became the first international player to be selected number one in the 2002 National Basketball Association (NBA) draft. He entered in 2011 retired after being selected as an NBA All-Star eight times. He also won three gold medals at the FIBA Asia Cup and his number 11 jersey has been retired by the Rockets.
|
Sources
2/ https://english.news.cn/20230603/46a1cf10cabc49a7b15c4b21ffadd6c9/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Motorsport UK Celebrates UK Volunteers’ Week
- Odisha train crash: Salman Khan, Vivek Agnihotri, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute | Bollywood
- China Sports Weekly (5.28-6.3) -Xinhua
- Ex-employees say Epic’s non-competition stifles wages, stifles innovation
- The brain begins to shrink after the age of 30. Here’s why.
- The price of zero – MIR
- Elliot Page says actor was warned: ‘I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay’
- Cross-industry synergies in electronics, automotive and aerospace
- Third earthquake to hit Melbourne in a week with a 2.3-magnitude earthquake recorded on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria
- Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakare, RMD Star in Nollywood-Bollywood Crossover Series ‘Postcards’ » YNaija
- Nate Ewell Talks Key Elements Of The Vegas Golden Knights Success, His College Hockey Ties – The Rink Live
- Is ChatGPT’s popularity waning? Google’s search patterns track the rise of AI