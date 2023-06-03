Nebraska-Wyoming 6-Man All-Star Football Game Friday at CSC – KCSR/KBPY





The 12eThe annual Battle of the Border, also known as the Nebraska/Wyoming 6-Man Football All-Star Game, will be played Friday, June 2 at 7:00 PM at Chadron State Colleges Elliott Field. The game will be broadcast on FM 107.7 KBPY and streamed on chadrad.com. Wyoming scored 4 of the game’s last 5 touchdowns in last year’s 69-44 victory. It was Wyoming’s third consecutive victory in the rivalry, giving Cowboy State a 6–5 series lead. Each team has nearly 20 players on its roster. Nebraska leaders include Chandler Page of Lincoln State Parkview Christian and Luke Kasten of Potter-Dix. Last fall they were respectively the 6-man football players Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. Page rushed for 1,930 yards and 31 touchdowns, while Kasten had 13.5 quarterback sacks and was named Huskerland Preps overall 6-Man Player of the Year. That included 1,671 yards rushing on 105 carries for a 15.9 yard average and 41 touchdowns in 10 games. Another threat to Nebraska could be Bradys Dillon Miller. He won both the D 100 and 200-meter sprints at the recent State Track Meet. Other standouts on the West Nebraska team include all-staters Johnny Vargas of Garden County and Dylan Nausland of Cody-Kilgore. Little Snake River High won Wyoming’s 6-man state championship team last season by defeating Burlington 55-8 in the title contention. Two Rattlers, Kannadis Peroulis and Hadley Myers, were the six-man teammates of the year on offense and defense respectively. Members of the Nebraska team are: Arthur County Dakota shopkeeper, Lance Vasa. Brady Dillon Miller. Cody-Kilgore, Dylan Naslund, Byron Skinner. Garden County Johnny Vargas. Lincoln Parkview Christian Elijah Colbert, Chandler Page. Pawnee CityHunter Johnson, Andy Maliloly. Potter DixLuke box. Red CloudBrooks Armstrong, Ben Ely. Shelton Quinn Cheney. SouthwestCarter VanPelt, Sumner-Eddyvlle-MillerKellen Eggleston, Noah Eggleston. Wallace Kyler Fleming, Carson Glunz. The Wyoming players are: Burlington Carson Jones, Noah McMakin, Pablo Mendez, Cohen Schlenker, Seth Wardell. Dubois Kaden Chamley, Clayton Rux, Ryan Wells. EncampmentBriston Sifford, Ben Wagy. Farson-Eden Matt Smith, Simeon Stotts. HEMTom Wagner. Hulet Hunter Reilly. Little Snake River Wade Corson, David Hernandez, Hadley Myers, Kannadis Peroulis. Coaches: Head Coach: John Cobb, Little Snake River.

