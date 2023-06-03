Sharath Kamal is already eyeing the Paris Olympics – How is he preparing for the 2024 mega event?





Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal has already set his sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics, with the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season, to be played in Pune from July 13 to 30, as the starting point for his preparation. However, the paddler also stressed that he is not taking the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, which will be held from September 23 to October 8, lightly and is well equipped to do well in continental competition. How is Sharath Kamal preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Asian Games is the direct target, but the main target for Team India is the Paris Olympics. When UTT starts, it would be a countdown to 12 months, for me personally that’s when the preparation begins. As for the Asian Games, we are already in the last stage, the preparation is done. We just need to get in the best physical and mental shape. In terms of preparation, UTT will help us prepare for the Olympics,” he told PTI on the sidelines of the lineup for UTT Season 4. MORE: World Table Tennis Championship: Indian challenge ends as Manika Batra, Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal bow In the previous edition of the Asian Games, held in Jakarta in 2018, Kamal finished with two bronze medals in the men’s team and in the mixed doubles category with Manika Batra. He is eager to repeat his exploits and believes a good performance in Hangzhou will give him the confidence to do well in the next Olympics. The competition of the Asian Games is just as tough as the Olympic Games. When we won the medals last time, it gave us confidence that if we can do it here, we can certainly win an Olympic medal. I think preparations are on track and we hope to add those two bronze medals, he said. Aarambikalama Chennai? Your 6 Singams for UTT Season 4 #UltimateTableTennis #TheRallyContinues #Table tennis | @Chennailions_TT pic.twitter.com/YQ1WvuyPPn Ultimate Table Tennis (@UltTableTennis) June 2, 2023 Sharath Kamal ready to make the most of UTT Season 4 Kamal along with Sutirtha Mukherjee, Prapti Sen, Pavas Jain, Yangzi Liu and Benedikt Duda was called up to the Chennai Lions squad for the upcoming edition of the UTT. He was victorious in Season 3 and believes they need to put their best foot forward if they are to defend their title. “(It) season three was very good. Not only because my team Chennai Lions won it, but also because the format was very interesting. The kind of following table tennis in that particular season showed that we were growing as a sport. And the Indian teams performance continued to improve over that period I am looking forward to creating the same buzz this season not only with the players but also with the spectators, people involved in the sport and the youngsters who choose table tennis as a hobby or as a hobby.a competitive activity.For them season 4 of UTT will be fantastic. “The teams are well balanced. It is determined which team has the better team spirit and performs on that day. Each team has strong players, so the competition will be tough. The format also makes the matches tight. We will have to seize the opportunity if we want to defend the title, he said. MORE: Bet on the World Test Championship in India here

