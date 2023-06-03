David Warner announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of WTC Final 2023

In a sudden move, Australian opener David Warner announced his retirement from Test cricket on Saturday. The retirement came just four days before the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at The Oval, England. David Warner said he will retire from cricket’s Test format at the end of the Australian summer.

David Warner said he will retire from the Test format after Australia’s Test match against Pakistan in January. However, he made it clear that he will continue to play for Australia in white-ball cricket for Australia at least until the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“You have to score points. I always said the 2024 World Cup would probably be my last game,” Warner told reporters in Beckenham on Saturday.

“I probably owe it to myself and my family – if I can score runs here and keep playing in Australia – I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series. If I can get through this (WTC final and subsequent Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series which I will definitely finish,” said David Warner.

David Warner confirmed that he will continue to perform well in Test cricket to carve a spot for himself in playing XI on the six-Test tour of the UK.

Also Read: Virat Kohli likes to hit Australia: Here’s why he is Greg Chappell’s choice for WTC Final 2023

In his Test career, David Warner played a total of 103 matches and contributed 8,159 runs for Australia. With 25 centuries and 34 half centuries to his name, David Warner is one of Australia’s most successful openers.

“I want to play that 2024 World Cup. It’s something that’s in the back of my mind. We’ve had a lot of cricket before that and then I think it will stop from February,” said Warner.

“So for me I’ll have to play IPL and some of the other franchise leagues and then get into that rhythm to play in June. There will be a bit of cricket to play. Who knows I’ll go back and play a Shield match for New South Wales,” he added.

Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news. More or less

Updated: June 03, 2023, 5:04 PM IST