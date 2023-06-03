2023 French Open LIVE: Tennis Scores and Roland Garros Results as Elena Rybakina Withdraws





Swiatek is delighted with reaching the third round at the French Open Sign up for our free sports newsletter for all the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for the latest news The French Open approaches the end of its first week at Roland Garros as the third Saturday continues with defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff looking to book their place in the -16 final. But Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the tournament ahead of her match against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Rome champion looked set to rise to the challenge of dethroning Swiatek in Paris, but withdrew from the French Open due to illness in a shock announcement on Saturday morning. The match of the day is a match between last year’s finalist Coco Gauff and 16-year-old breakout star Mirra Andreeva, with Casper Ruud and Holger Rune also competing in the men’s competition. Cameron Norries’ campaign ended in disappointing fashion with a straight-sets loss to Lorenzo Musetti on Friday, as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continued off-field controversy at Roland Garros to advance to the fourth round. Djokovic defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid the fallout from his decision to write Kosovo is Serbia’s heart on camera following his first-round victory, as the Serb continued his bid to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam. Sabalenka resumed her bid for consecutive Grand Slam titles with a straight-set win against Kamilla Rakhimova. It came after she was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist following her second-round victory and after that, Sabalenka did not take up her usual media duties due to mental health issues. Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below: French Open latest scores and updates Show latest update



1685798447 French Open 2023: Game, set and match! Holger Rune 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 Genaro Olivieri This man just looks so impressive. A comfortable afternoon for 20-year-old Rune, who will be well rested for the second week at Roland Garros after a walkover in the previous round. He plays Taylor Fritz or Francisco Cerundolo in the last 16. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> (Getty Images) Jamie BraidwoodJune 3, 2023 2:20 PM 1685798273 French Open 2023: Game, set and match! Yoshihito Nishioka 3-6, 7-6(8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 Thiago Seyboth Wild Yoshihito Nishioka overcomes a mid-match slump to win seven games in a row and end Thiago Seyboth Wild’s run in a crazy five-set battle! The No. 27 seed advances in what is an open section of the French Open draw. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> (Getty Images) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> (Getty Images) Jamie BraidwoodJune 3, 2023 2:17 PM 1685797809 French Open 2023: Latest results set! Mirra Andreeva takes the tiebreak to continue against Coco Gauff! Gauff won a spectacular rally with a backhand winner to make it 3-3 in the breaker, but then lost his way as Andreeva took the next three points. It gives Andreeva three set points: and takes it on the third with a forehand drive volley! The 16-year-old was cautioned after appearing to hit a ball as Gauff saved the first two, but the Russian shuts it down! < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> (Getty Images) Jamie BraidwoodJune 3, 2023 2:10 PM 1685797480 French Open 2023: Latest results tie break! Gauff had a break point at 5-5, but another chance passed when Andreeva held, and so we went to a tiebreak. So many twists so far in this one. Jamie BraidwoodJune 3, 2023 2:04 PM 1685796821 French Open 2023: Latest results Gauff wins her third game in a row to break Andreeva again and serve for the set – but the 16-year-old reacts to break back and stay alive in the opener! Frustration for Gauff, who just couldn’t close it. Will any of the players be able to shut it out to avoid a tiebreaker? A tiebreak would probably be justified at this stage. Jamie BraidwoodJune 3, 2023 1:53 PM 1685796065 French Open 2023: Latest results Another twist! Andreeva had two points for a 5-2 lead, but Gauff digs in and forces the break against the Russian, before leveling to 4-4. Nishioka, after forcing a fifth-place finish against Seyboth Wild, has now broken up in the decider. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6016%"/> (Getty Images) Jamie BraidwoodJune 3, 2023 1:41 PM 1685795286 French Open 2023: Latest results Breaks! Andreeva strikes first against Gauff, but the American immediately hits back with a good defense at the baseline to take some blows from Andreeva and force the foul. Rune closes out the second set against Olivieri 6-1 with the 20-year-old en route to the fourth round, while Nishioka indeed forces the fifth against Seyboth Wild. Another break on Chatrier! Andreeva goes on the attack again and this time Gauff breaks the love to lead 4-2. The 16-year-old plays wonderfully well. Jamie BraidwoodJune 3, 2023 1:28 PM 1685794920 French Open 2023: Latest results Men’s Singles – H Rune leads G Olivieri, 6-4 4-1 N Jarry leads M Giron, 6-2, 5-3 T Etcheverry leads (15) B Coric 6-3, 4-3 And in the third round at Simonne-Mathieu Court, Yoshihito Nishioka is trailing Tiago Seyboth Wild by two sets, although he is currently in the fourth: 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 5-4 at the moment. However, the Japanese number 27 was furious with an earlier call: Watch every Roland-Garros match live and exclusively on discovery+ Eurosport and Eurosport app Carl MatchettJune 3, 2023 1:22 PM 1685794869 French Open 2023: Latest results Andreeva got off to an impressive start with her backhand down the line firing nicely for some early winners. So far on service. Holger Rune has taken a 6-4 5-1 lead over Olivieri on Chatrier – while Nishioka serves to take the match to a fifth set against Seyboth Wild. Jamie BraidwoodJune 3, 2023 1:21 PM 1685794238 French Open 2023: Latest results The next Suzanne-Lenglen might just be the match of the day between Coco Gauff and 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva in an all-teens match. Looking so cool in her first two matches at Roland Garros, Andreeva boldly predicted this week that she could win a whopping 25 grand slam titles. Gauff was runner-up last year and knows what it’s like to be on the scene as a teenager. Andreeva likes to get us started. Jamie BraidwoodJune 3, 2023 1:10 PM

