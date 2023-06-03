Sports
Russians try to focus on hockey in Stanley Cup final during country’s war in Ukraine 102.3 KRMG
LAS VEGAS — (AP) Sergei Bobrovsky insists he hasn’t thought about where he would win the Stanley Cup if he and the Florida Panthers win it. He’s never been this close before.
Compatriot Ivan Barbashev celebrated in Moscow with the trophy in 2019. After the cup was forbidden to go to Russia last year after the national invasion of Ukrainedoes he think it could be the same if he and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Bobrovsky and the Panthers in the finals.
Bobrovsky and Barbashev are the only Russian players left in the NHL playoffs, and they head into the Finals that kicks off Saturday in Las Vegas with their focus on hockey and not the war now in its 15th month.
I think it’s not the place, it’s not the right point to talk about right now,” Bobrovsky said on Friday’s media day. “At the moment we are concentrating on hockey. It’s not about politics or what’s happening everywhere. It’s a big hockey party, Stanley Cup Final. I have never been to that place and I want to enjoy this opportunity and this atmosphere.
Russians in the NHL have largely remained silent on the war since it began in February 2022, fearing retaliation at home as the Kremlin continues to crack down on dissent and punish those who protest or speak out against what President Vladimir Putin has called a “special military operation” in Ukraine named.
Russia has since been banned from international competition and questions remain about a possible 2025 Hockey World Cup and what to do with many of the sport’s top players coming from there, including Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin and Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy Bay. and Nikita Kucherov.
Commissioner Gary Bettman has consistently said that the NHL players from Russia are in a difficult position and that the league does not want to make it more difficult for them than it already is. Bettman has rejected any idea, as proposed by Czech Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek, of banning Russians because of the war and has said those players represent their NHL teams rather than their countries.
The league severed all business ties in Russia immediately after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Stanley Cup has since been banned from going to Russia or a close ally Belarus that aided in the war, and that policy continues.
To be honest, I don’t really care,” Barbashev said. I haven’t really thought about it. I don’t think the cup will go to Russia because it didn’t get there last year. It is what it is, so I don’t really think. about the.
Bobrovsky, for the first time in the final at the age of 34 and a leader to be the MVP of the playoffs given his great play in the net, narrows his thought process even further. His game is great and he doesn’t even think about winning four games, only the next one.
My mind is very short right now,” said Bobrovsky. “I’m really focused on the present and preparing for (games) and approaching it game by game. And look closely at what will happen. Right now it’s not about the cup, it’s about focus and getting ready to play hockey.
Barbashev adopted a similar mindset not long after the outbreak of war. He got some messages about it for the first week or so, but not since.
As time passes, you don’t really think about it, he said.
Barbashev hit career highs with 26 goals, 34 assists and 60 points during the 2021-22 season with the Blues, who traded him to Vegas before this year’s trade deadline. Now 27 and an awaiting free agent, he tries to keep his mind on the game.
It was very important for me to focus on hockey, and that’s what I did last year,” said Barbashev. “I had a really good season, actually a breakout year, and I just stick with hockey and try not to think about it. .
AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
