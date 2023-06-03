Ultimate Table Tennis: Buoyed by business interest, Ultimate Table Tennis looks set to expand the competition





Ultimate Table Tennis, which is co-promoted by Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, plans to expand the league by six teams by adding new franchises, Dani told ET. She added that the promoter’s investment in UTT would reach 75 crore by the end of this financial year. The fourth edition of the competition will be held from July 13 to 30 at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. It’s coming back after a hiatus of more than three years. The previous edition took place in July-August 2019. We are going to expand the league, it’s a matter of time. We have a lot more people willing to invest in UTT, Dani, who is a cousin of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife of Jalaj Dani, told ET.

She said UTT’s low-cost model makes it an attractive investment for companies and individuals interested in sports. She also stated that the end goal of the UTT stakeholders is not to make a profit, but to popularize table tennis and help the players to make a career out of it. In 2017, Dani and Bajaj had earmarked £100 crore for investment in the league over the next 10 years. UTT is said to have invested €75 crore since its inception by the end of this fiscal year, although our forecast was to spend €100 crore in 10 years. With our base support, we will only invest this amount in 7-8 years, Dani noted. UTT has seen some changes in franchise ownership with Chennai Lions gaining new owners, Dr. Karishma Yadav and advocate Harini Yadav. The franchise was previously co-owned by Aishwarya R, the daughter of movie star Rajinikanth, and entrepreneur Sameer Bharat Ram. The RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata, which is co-owned by RP-SG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka and Utsav Parekh, has withdrawn from the competition. Bengaluru Smashers, which is owned by Pune-based entrepreneur and filmmaker Punit Balan, has joined the league as the sixth team following the departure of the RP-SG Mavericks. “They (RP-SG Group) did not have the bandwidth to run this franchise as they have already invested in cricket and football,” said Dani of the departure from the Kolkata franchise. On the change of ownership of the Chennai Lions, she said the fact that new owners have come on board shows the strength of the UTT. “It’s also fine to change ownership. I’d be concerned if people had dropped out and there were no takers,” she noted. Other franchises in the league include Dabang Delhi Table Tennis (DOIT Sports Management), Goa Challengers (Shrinivas Dempo), Puneri Paltan TTC (Insurekot Sports) and U Mumba TT (Ronnie Screwvala).

Viacom18 has secured the media rights to the competition, replacing Disney Star, which had signed a multi-year contract. The competition will be broadcast on Sports18 and streamed live on JioCinema. Our deal with Disney Star expired during the pandemic. We signed a one-year contract with Viacom18. We want them to see the value of the property, Dani said. UTT averaged 20 million TV viewers in its first three seasons. The league had witnessed 38 million video views on its social media channels. UTT has also signed up Dafa News, Stiga, Bisleri, Ruby Hall Clinic and Nivia as sponsors, while the search for a title sponsor is ongoing. UTT also plans to launch a metavers initiative to gain new fans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/sports/buoyed-by-corp-interest-ultimate-table-tennis-looks-to-expand-the-league/articleshow/100728102.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos