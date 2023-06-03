Next game: against Southern Miss 6/3/2023 | 2:00 ESPN 03 June (Sat) / 2:00 PM in return for southern miss History

AUBURN, Ala. Fourth-seeded Penn scored three runs in the 11e to defeat top-seeded Auburn 6–3 at Plainsman Park on Friday, ending the Tigers’ streak of consecutive NCAA regional wins at nine.

“I give all the credit in the world to Penn,” Coach Auburn Butcher Thompson said. “We knew they had a high level pitching staff. We just weren’t getting enough hits. We couldn’t connect enough offensively to keep up.”

After walking with one out in the top of the 11th, Penn’s Ryan Taylor broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI double. The Quakers added two more runs on back-to-back safety squeeze bunts.

Penn held Auburn to four hits while stranding 10 Tiger baserunners. Auburn struckout 14 batters and went 1-for-15 with runners up, 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-10 with two outs.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs on a walk and two hit batters to score a pinch-runner. Josh Hal with the tying run at pinch-hitter Brody Moss walked with the bases loaded.

Will gun threw around a few basehits in the ninth inning, struckout Seth Werchan and left two runners, but the Tigers went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Cannon left two more runners in the top 10ebut Penn scored three runs on two hits and an error in the 11e. Cannon (3-2) gave up two earned runs and one unearned run on five hits in 2.2 innings.

Penn’s Carson Ozmer (2-2) earned the win, giving up just one hit in 3.1 scoreless innings.

Carter Wright single with one out in the bottom of the tenthe but got a double play when Penn’s first baseman was caught Kason Howells line drive and ran up the sack to send the game to the 11e.

Auburn was leading 2-1 with two outs in the top of the eighth inning when the Quakers walked and Jackson Appel followed with a 2-run home run into right field, his third hit of the game.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Auburn scored two runs on a basesloaded walk and an RBI-grounder.

Chestnut brown appetizer Pursue Allsup held Penn hitless until Appel led off the top of the fourth with a single to right, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Wyatt Henseler’s double to put the Quakers ahead, 1–0.

After Appel walked in the top of the first inning, Allsup retired the next eight Penn batters, striking out four of them.

Allsup tied his career high with seven strikeouts, allowing one earned run on three hits in 5.0 innings.

Tanner Bauman replaced Allsup to start the sixth inning, blanking Penn for two innings until he ran into trouble with two outs in the eighth.

Penn starter Ryan Dromboski retired Auburn for five innings with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth on a pair of walks and Ike Irish second single.

Cooper McMurray drew a basesloaded walk from Penn reliever Brian Zeldin to the plate Brysonware to make it 1-1. Howell, playing in his program record 247e game, followed by a grounder to third that brought home Irish and put the Tigers ahead, 2-1.

Auburn (34-22-1) will play the second-seeded Southern Miss in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Golden Eagles lost Friday’s first game to third seeded Samford 4-2 in 10 innings. Penn will play Samford in the category winners on Saturday at 8 p.m.

“It’s baseball and we’ll get another chance to come and play tomorrow,” Howell said. “We’ll do everything we can to play our style of baseball and keep fighting and execute a little bit better than we did tonight.”

“This team has given us great effort,” Thompson said. “They were a delight. We’ve won nine regional games in a row, which is hard to do. We have to take it one at a time and see if we can work our way through nine innings or however many it takes to win Win a game and be here on Sunday. That’s the goal.”

Jeff Shearer is a senior writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer