Lance Klusener believes ‘top all-rounder’ Hardik Pandya to give up Test Cricket | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: Former South African cricket great Lance Klusener said on Saturday Hardik Pandaya the star Indian all-rounder, possibly abandoned Test cricket too fast to manage his workload. Klusener believes he could have continued his testing career if he had persevered and worked on his fitness.However, Klusener rated Pandya as one of the best fast-bowling all-rounders.Plagued with injuries, Pandya, who last played Tests for India in September 2018, has confined himself to playing white-ball cricket and ruled himself out of the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia.“He (Pandya) is a fantastic cricketer, and if he can keep fit and keep bowling 135+ mph, he will always be a challenge… as one of the best all-rounders in the world,” Klusener told reporters in a media interaction at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club.Pandya had self-excluded by saying it would not be “ethical” to take someone’s place without contributing a single percent to the journey from India to the WTC Final .When asked if Pandya gave up on Test Cricket a little too easily, Klusener said: “Yes, possibly. Test Cricket (is) always the pinnacle of testing where you are as a cricketer, and testing yourself.“Test cricket hasn’t really changed much since a long time ago, but I also understand that times have moved on too.”

Tempo-bowling all-rounders, not dibbly-dobblers

Klusener went on to say that a fast-bowling all-rounder is not a “dibbly-dobbler,” but one who can consistently clock 84 mph.

“Fast bowling all-rounders have to bowl 135+. I don’t think there would be some of the dibbly-dobblers we used to see in England, I don’t think any of that is more effective.

“I honestly believe that a guy like Ben Stokes bowling 135+, those people are still gold in any form of play,” said Klusener, a member of the 1999 ODI World Cup team who lost a heartbreak to Australia in the semifinals. -last.

But the management of the three formats in the current era has contributed to the decline of fast-bowling all-rounders. However, Klusener believes their time will come again.

“I always think it goes in cycles. When I played there were a lot of fast bowling all-rounders… then we saw the all-rounders bowl a little bit.

“Certainly at the moment I don’t see that many fast-bowling all-rounders, I just think it’s a cycle. Maybe in the next five years we’ll see those kinds of cricketers coming through again. If we manage to get the workloads right there’s a lot of cricket, there’s is still a place for them in every team.”

Klusener believes India is well equipped to pull off a pace or spin-heavy line-up and will be horses for courses for them in the WTC final against Australia starting June 7 at The Oval.

“Spin has traditionally been India’s strength. They have the attack that can play on any surface,” he said, when asked if India should go for two spinners or one pace bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur.

“The way the Indian sailors have developed in recent years – a reason why they play in consecutive WTC finals, that’s why they are one of the best test teams in the world.

“Teams in the past prepared green tops so India wouldn’t be able to compete but that’s not the case anymore. I think they are well equipped now whatever the conditions, they will be able to pick the team that will be competitive are.” .”

India’s batting against Australia’s bowling in WTC final

Asked about his favorite team to win the WTC final, he said: “It’s a tough decision. The battle will be between Australia’s bowlers and India’s batters, the team that wins that battle will come out on top in the bus,” he said.

Klusener also praised compatriot Faf du Plessis, who was once again prolific IPL season finished second on the run-getters list behind Shubman Gill.

“Hats off to Faf for staying fit and hungry, by contributing to the best T20 league in the world (for RCB).

“He’s going to the Big Bash (League) now… playing as much as he can. It’s phenomenal at this age that he has the fire in him, we have to respect that,” said Klusener.

Du Plessis had given up Test cricket after a “breakdown” in his relationship with coach Mark Boucher.

Klusener believed it had more to do with managing his workload.

“Cricket has reached a point where there are other opportunities for you. You get to an age, you get opportunities that are better or easier on the body, which allows you to have more time at home.”

Mission ‘IPL cricketer’ from Tripura

Klusener, 51, was unveiled as Tripura’s coaching advisor for the upcoming national season.

In his first official interaction with the media after taking over the role, Klusener said their mission would be a “success” if they can produce one IPL or Indian cricketer from the northeastern state.

“I want to leave a lasting impression. I love taking on challenges. If I can inspire one person to get into an IPL or the national team, then it will be a success,” says Klusener, who has worked with Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and several other franchises as a coach.

Under his contract, Klusener will spend a total of 100 days coaching Tripura, providing his expertise to age groups, women and Ranji Trophy cricket.

“We have the technical staff in all departments. He will oversee their functioning and add valuable input,” said Timir Chanda, vice president of TCA.

Chanda went on to say that they have retained the experienced Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha for the upcoming season.

Saha joined Tripura as a mentor cum cricketer after falling out with the Cricket Association of Bengal.

(with input from PTI)