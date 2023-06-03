Weekend official visit list looks like the envy of college football





Want to attack every day with the latest Football recruitment in Georgia information? That’s the Intel. This representative has the latest with the highly anticipated and highly anticipated first weekend of June for official visits in Athens. ============================================== The first weekend of June has finally arrived. Georgia will receive the largest weekend of official visitors as a football coach in Athens during Kirby Smarts time.

That means it’s the largest weekend of recruiting in Georgia football history. Reports came back that Smart had told official visitors something along those lines around this time last year. That was when Georgia played host to CJ Allen, Caleb Downs, AJ Harris, Justice Haynes, Arch Manning, Raylen Wilson, and Damon Wilson, among others. That weekend is not viewed as fondly as it should have been. While everyone focuses on the players who didn’t sign that weekend, the final standings yield a batting average that Ted Williams would appreciate.

Check out the photo of the June 2022 group below: Georgia’s attendance list this weekend presented in (mostly) full left to right: TE Lawson Luckie, WR Raymond Cottrell, QB Arch Manning, S Caleb Downs, EDGE Damon Wilson, RB Justice Haynes, EDGE Gabe Harris, DB Chris Peal, OL TJ Shanahan Jr., LB CJ Allen, CB AJ Harris, TE Pearce Spurlin III, LB Raylen Wilson, and WR Jalen Hale. Instagram Dawgnation 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson was on an unofficial visit, but the Dawgs closed out eight of the 14 names in that big group photo.

Let’s move the timeline forward to the present. The Dawgs are building toward that same first weekend in June for their mega epic official recruiting visit weekend for the class of 2024. The guys in town have been aware of this week since February and have been recording their travels. In the first weekend of June 2022, there were four prospects with a five-star rating (247Sports Composite scale) and a total of eight prospects who were among the top 100 recruits in the country. Smart basically said hold my drink when it comes to this weekend’s guest list. The Dawgs will receive seven prospects this weekend with a 5-star ranking (247Sports Composite scale), nine prospects ranked among the nation’s top 50 recruits, and a total of 12 targets rated among the nation’s top 100 recruits . That’s out of 16 expected official visitors.

This week’s Before the Hedges streaming program on DawgNations platforms devoted most of the show and two of the weekly Big Five topics to the official visiting weekend. Georgia Football Recruiting: Watching the Defense Weekend Officials The list this weekend is so huge that it makes sense to split it into two different sample sizes. Those are the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The defensive group for Georgia this weekend is particularly targeted, running with a total of five prospects with that elite 5-star ranking expected to be in town. They make up seven of those 12 top 100 recruits expected in town for their officials. Here’s who is expected to be in town on the defensive side: Player Rankings 5 star DL Williams Nwaneri (Read Summit, Mo.) No. 1DL/No. 3 overall 5 star CB Ellis Robinson IV (Bradenton, Florida) (UGA COMMIT) No. 1 CB / No. 5 overall 5 star EDGE Dylan Stewart (Washington, DC) No. 2 EDGE/No. 10 overall 5 star DT Justin Scott (Chicago, Illinois) No. 3DT/No. 12 overall 5 star LB Demarcus Riddick (Clanton, Ala.) (UGA COMMIT) No. 3 LB/ No. 25 overall 4 star S Peyton Woodyard (Bellflower, California) (UGA COMMIT) No. 4 S/ No. 69 in general 4 star DB DeMello Jones (Swainsboro, Georgia) (UGA COMMIT) No. 6 S/ No. 84 in general 4 star DT Justin Greene (Lawrenceville, GA) No. 12DL/No. 101 overall LB Joseph Phillips (Tuskegee, Ala.) No. 9 LB/ No. 122 overall Did you know that the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to view and download it. Georgia Football Recruiting: Watching the Weekend Officials Who Are Offensive That’s the defending group. But the one thing that is expected to be different about this Georgia football recruiting class for the 2024 cycle is the firepower expected to draw on the offensive side of the ball. This is the league in which the Bulldogs will stock first-round talent on the attacking side of the ball in 2024. Despite this year being a bad year for offensive tackles and offensive line prospects in general, the Dawgs appear to be doing just that. The Bulldogs, who have the top league in the country for both the 247Sports Team Composite scale and the On3 Team Rankings, currently have five offensive prospects among their top 10 commitments at the moment. That list starts with 5 star QB Dylan Raiola. He will take center stage this weekend with all the attacking goals expected in Athens. Player Rankings 5-star QB Dylan Raiola (Phoenix, Ariz.) (UGA commit) No. 1 QB/No. 1 overall 5 star WR Ryan Wingo (St. Louis, Mo.) No. 5 WR / No. 21 overall 4 star RB Jerrick Gibson (Bradenton, Fla.) No. 2 RB/ No. 35 overall 4 star WR Ny Carr (Moultrie, Ga.) (UGA commit) No. 9 WR/ No. 48 overall 4 star OT Daniel Calhoun (Marietta, Ga.) No. 5 OT/No. 86 overall TE Carter Nelson (Ainsworth, Neb.) No. 8 TE/ No. 119 in general 4 star OT Marques Easley (Kankakee, Illinois) No. 23 OT / No. 263 overall If all this isn’t enough recruiting fun in Athens, we’ll see a similar number of recruits in the city for the second weekend in June as well. The Dawgs expect to receive another 11 officials next weekend, including four prospects with five-star rankings and another six targets who are among the top 100 recruits in the country. Have you already subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content featuring key 2024 prospects such as Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola, and Sacovie White. Perspective Check: What’s Everyone Doing This Weekend? Perhaps one of the most important aspects of good recruiting coverage is providing perspective. Not only is that what certain things mean, but how does what UGA do compare to the rest of big boy football? The only other comparable list this weekend in terms of visitor solicitation should be Clemson’s. The Tigers continue to do things differently. Clemson waited until the last day of May to offer prospects in the 2025 class. The Tigers also only spend one weekend in June for official visits. That’s their unique way of doing things. They are able to attract many elite recruits this week who maintain a strong interest in Clemson simply because this is the only week in June when the doors are open for official visitors. Credit them for going their separate ways. The Tigers are very confident in their brand to still be able to lure the country’s elite and it still looks like they can. At least 16 official visitors are expected to see the Tigers this weekend, including 5-star KJ Bolden, Mike Matthews Jr., Sammy Brown and Eddrick Houston from Georgia State. Those guys are all big targets in Georgia and they make up the four elite five-star contenders Clemson is hosting this weekend. The Tigers also have five prospects ranked among the nation’s top 50 recruits and six are among the nation’s top 100 recruits. There are about six or seven names in Clemson this weekend that the Dawgs would like to sign into the 2024 cycle, including priority Texas OL Casey Poe. According to attendance lists maintained by 247Sports and On3, here’s a quick look at what some of the country’s other top football shows have on offer this weekend. Most of the prospects listed here will be on their official visits this weekend. The month of June is now the month when the big powers of college football are now sending their prospects to enter through officials. Alabama (4 or 5 visitors): 5-star: 2; Top 50 prospects: 2: Top 100 prospects: 3

Clemson (17 visitors): 5-star: 4; Top 50 prospects: 5; Top 100 prospects: 6

Florida (17 visitors): 5-star: 3; Top 50 prospects: 6: Top 100 prospects: 7

FSU (6 visitors): 5-star: 0; Top 50 prospects: 0; Top 100 prospects: 0

LSU: (4 visitors): 5-star: 0; Top 50 prospects: 0; Top 100 prospects: 1

Miami (6 visitors): 5-star: 0; Top 50 prospects: 0; Top 100 prospects: 2

Michigan: (5 visitors): 5 stars: 0: Top 50 prospects: 0; Top 100 prospects: 0

Notre Dame: (4 visitors): 5 stars: 0; Top 50 prospects: 1; Top 100 prospects: 1

Ohio State (8 visitors): 5-star: 1; Top 50 prospects: 1; Top 100 prospects: 2

Oregon (No official visitors)

Penn State (13 visitors): 5-star: 0; Top 50 prospects: 0; Top 100 prospects: 1

Tennessee: (No official visitors)

Texas: (1 visitor)

Texas A&M: (13 visitors): 5 stars: 0; Top 50 prospects: 1; Top 100 prospects: 1

USC: (13 visitors): 5-star: 0; Top 50 prospects: 1; Top 100 prospects: 4 If you want to count them, those other 15 other superpowers receive a total of 10 prospects with a 5-star ranking. The Dawgs have seven on campus this weekend alone. SENTEL’S INTEL (check recent reads on DawgNation. com)

