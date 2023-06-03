



On the second floor, hidden behind the facade of a tall Haussmannian building not far from the Arc de Triomphe, is the Jeu de Paume Club, the only active tennis club in Paris. The members of the club, like the players at Wimbledon in England, are dressed all in white and shout the scores quinze! and trent! exactly the same as the referees a few miles west at Roland Garros, where the French Open is played through June 11. Modern tennis, or lawn tennis, which was formally invented in England in the 1870s, bears many of the marks of court tennis, not least the basic vocabulary of scoring, even though no one has definitively proven or referenced it from medieval horological sources or the rate at which a player progressed when he won a point in the game of longue paume, the forerunner of most racquet sports, but particularly lawn tennis, which has been played in villages across France since the 13th century.

Court tennis, also known as real tennis, developed 200 years later, according to Gil Kressmann, a historian and the honorary president of the Jeu de Paume Club, as cities in France evolved and walled courts replaced the wide open spaces previously used for longue paume. The sport took off in Europe and Britain, where it was championed by Henry VIII.

The courts in France then, as now, were administered by professionals known as matres paumiers, who performed in matches, taught lessons, and made the balls and rackets. As for the last demand, Guillaume Dortu, the current club professional at the Palace of Fontainebleau, made no secret of his relief that professionals today fortunately do not have to. But he and other club pros like Rod McNaughtan in Paris are the only people allowed to sell tennis rackets, which are still made of wood. Each month they make 100 to 150 balls, carefully weighing the hard core of cork and cotton fabric before hand-sewing the thick yellow felt exterior. They also clean the track daily. The enthusiasm for the game began to wane in the late 17th century and was associated with gambling and less salubrious events, such as when the Italian painter Michelangelo Merisi, better known as Caravaggio, killed an opponent on a tennis court in 1606. Rome. which led to him being banished from the city. In France, the game’s popularity suffered under Louis XIV, whose heavy physique discouraged him from playing. He liked billiards more.

The French Revolution, which began in 1789, diverted from the game, although one of the founding fathers of the Revolution, the Tennis Court Oath, took place on the tennis court at Versailles, where delegates gathered after being locked out of the palace and swearing not to to do. dissolve until France had a constitution. Today, the sport is played competitively in the four countries that are also part of Grand Slam tennis: France, where the game is known as jeu de paume; Great Britain and Australia, when it comes to real tennis; and the United States, home of current men’s world champion Camden Riviere. There are just over 50 courts in the world and the prohibitive cost of building new courts is a major problem. Although the game is growing in popularity, there are only about 10,000 active players. Whatever they lack in numbers, tennis players make up for it with enthusiasm. When asked to describe the sport, they usually compare it to chess and say that the cerebral demands are just as important, if not more important, than the physical ones. Players take pride in the esoteric nature of the game and the asymmetrical field of buttresses, galleries, countless nooks and crannies with strange names, and the fact that no two courses in the world are exactly the same. Therein lies the challenge for players like Matthieu Sarlangue, who is ranked number 10 in the world and is a 13-time French amateur champion. Technically it is very difficult and demanding, he said. You really need to get the hang of the tactics because there are so many options on the field.

The game is a sporting conundrum that Martin Village, a 70-year-old tennis enthusiast from London and member of the Dedanist Associationa small group of British players dedicated to the history of the sport, simply explained. If you wanted to design a game that would deter people from playing it, he said, you’d probably design a real tennis court. But that is why it is a source of endless fascination.

