Para table tennis team optimistic about meeting APG medal target





It is better for us to exceed the performance target rather than setting a lofty target that cannot be met. Phnom Penh, Cambodia (ANTARA) – The para table tennis coach of Indonesia’s contingent for the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Cambodia, Suwarno, has said his team is optimistic about meeting the medal target for the games. “We are aiming to win 13 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 22 bronze medals in the 56 events held at the APG in Cambodia,” he told Morodok Techo Table Tennis Hall here on Friday. He said the medal target is realistic. The APG 2023 opens on June 3 and closes on June 9. “It is better for us to exceed the performance target rather than set a high target that cannot be achieved,” the coach added. At the previous edition of APG in the city of Solo, Central Java province, which was held from July 30 to August 6, 2022, the para table tennis team far exceeded their medal goal. They managed to secure 21 gold medals, significantly exceeding the target of 12 gold medals. Meanwhile, at the 2017 APG in Malaysia, the para table tennis team won 14 gold medals. The coach said he expects the goal for the APG 2023 to be achieved given that his team recently lost their iconic player David Jacobs, who was found unconscious on April 27 near the Gambir-Juanda Railway Kilometer (KM ) 4 + 700. , 2023. After being found by station officers, Jacobs was sent to Husada Hospital in Central Jakarta. The hospital announced his death at around 3:30 a.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB) on April 28. “Without David Jacobs, it does affect our preparations for (APG) Cambodia. However, before we left for Cambodia, the para table tennis team agreed to use this situation as motivation for them. If we become champions, we will specific order.” to David Jacobs,” Suwarno said. Para table tennis athlete Komet Akbar said he was deeply saddened by the death of Jacobs, who was a close friend both on and off the competition. “(If we win) we will dedicate the team event gold medal to my late friend, David Jacobs,” Akbar stated. He will compete in the TT-10 class singles, doubles, mixed doubles and team events. In doubles, he would partner with Jacobs. But now he is teaming up with Hilmi Azizi. The Indonesian para table tennis team for the 2023 APG consists of 36 athletes. Related News: CP Soccer Team Aims for Gold at ASEAN Para Games

