Cricket becomes franchise based, administrators sleep

Changing times for international cricket

International cricket is therefore at an interesting turning point where the players are drawn to franchise T20 tournaments around the world. The ICC and the member boards with their classic visionary approach are looking elsewhere. The ICC calendar for the next eight years has a number of ODI tournaments including World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Someone somewhere dropped the ball leading to T20 cricket taking over the world, while the administrators are still trapped in a time warp.

The only country not affected by any of these changes is India, as no current cricketer anywhere in the world will be allowed to play franchise cricket unless they retire. That seems very unlikely in the short term because so much is at stake for them in India.

The other boards also have a lot to gain from letting their players play in the IPL, as they get a percentage of the fees the players earn.

So in the end it’s a win-win for everyone.

The only people who suffer in the bargain are the fans for whom this whole charade is being played out. They want nation versus nation cricket, but the sport is forcing itself to become a franchise-based concept.

Guess evil Indian cricket money isn’t bad after all.