Brother says footballer saved his life

WEST PALM BEACH Day seven of the murder trial of former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph began Friday. Rudolph is one of the remaining witnesses expected to testify now that prosecutors have put their case to rest.

Attorneys for both sides presented opening statements last week, one citing Rudolph as the aggressor and the other insisting he was a victim. Rudolph, who played briefly in the NFL, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside his Lake Park home two years ago.

Shortly after midnight on April 7, 2021, four men showed up on Rudolph’s doorstep to confront him about a dispute he had hours earlier with his girlfriend. The confrontation turned violent, Rudolph said, and he armed himself with a rifle.

Investigators from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say the men were trying to flee in a black Cadillac when Rudolph fired 39 rounds in their direction, killing Sebastien Jean-Jacques in the passenger seat.

Rudolph asked Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen last year to dismiss the case based on Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows the use of deadly force to protect against death or grievous bodily harm. Gillen denied his request, leaving the jurors to decide whether Rudolph ended Jean-Jacques’ life to save his own.

Follow along for live updates from the courtroom, where proceedings resumed at 8am on Friday.

Darryl Rudolph Jr. testifies in brother’s defense, describes girlfriend’s ‘psychopathic rage’

Observers gathered in the courtroom Friday afternoon to hear Travis’ brother, Darryl Rudolph, testify. One of them was Bo Paske, a student with autism whose Lunchroom encounter with the FSU player in 2016 went viral and helped propel Travis to stardom.

“That’s my brother, and I love him,” Darryl told the jury shortly after taking the stand.

Darryl spoke briefly about the shooting that killed their father in 2017 and the fear it caused their mother, Linda. Her sons outfitted their home with surveillance cameras whose footage would later be used in Travis’ murder trial.

Darryl, who ran to his younger brother during the front yard brawl, said he always thought of Dominique Jones as a little sister. Travis’ lawyer blamed Jones for instigating the fatal confrontation and texted her brother, “Please shoot his ass.”

Jones sent the text after fighting with Travis over messages from another woman she found on his phone. Darryl said he walked in on the couple and heard Jones “yelling and screaming: who is Kayla?”

“You’re just mad because Kayla has a better body than you,” Darryl told her. He said the comment sparked a “psychopathic rage” in Jones and she began vandalizing Travis’s possessions closest to her.

Darryl got into the middle of the couple and tried to diffuse the situation as they yelled at each other. He said Jones hit Travis with a bottle of liquor.

“Have you ever played whack at Chuck E. Cheese?” Darryl asked the jury. “She hit him so hard.”

Jones told Travis her brother was coming “(expletive) you up,” Darryl said. He said he didn’t call 911 because he thought Jones was bluffing and didn’t want to get her in trouble. The arrival of four strangers hours later made him think otherwise.

Brother says men who confronted Rudolph ‘came to kill’

Darryl Rudolph called the ensuing fistfight in the front yard a “brutal assault” on Travis, contradicting the testimony of the three surviving men who said Travis landed the first punch. The fight took place out of view of the home’s Ring doorbell camera.

According to Darryl, Tyler Robinson punched his brother in the face first, and his three friends piled in after that. He said he watched in astonishment and recalled Jones’ threats earlier that day.

“We’re having demon time,” Darryl said when he heard one of the men yell. “You messed with the wrong girl. You (expletive) are going to die today.”

Darryl called the brawl a “matter of life and death” and said he jumped in to lure two of the attackers away from Travis and onto him. Darryl said Robinson pointed a gun to his head and told him, “You’re going to die today.”

Robinson didn’t pull the trigger, Darryl said. Robinson, who testified that he never drew his gun, said he started running back to the car when he saw Travis take a shotgun from his house. Darryl said Friday that he saw Robinson and Jean-Jacques pointing their own guns at the brothers from the Cadillac.

“I thought it was my last day on earth,” he said.

It was Jean-Jacques’. Travis pulled the trigger on his gun 39 times and hit Jean-Jacques 10 times. Darryl said he and his brother went home crying and told their mother that two guns were pointing straight at them.

Assistant State Attorney Richard Clausi Jr. pushed Darryl to explain why he hadn’t called 911, suggesting that Darryl was afraid of accusing his brother. He asked Darryl why he didn’t tell the detectives that anyone other than Travis had a gun, and why he didn’t mention it in his texts to Jones immediately after the confrontation.

“She orchestrated the whole thing,” Darryl said. “I thought it was obvious. She knew what was happening.”

Clausi asked why Darryl refused to talk to investigators the night of the shooting and then never visited them again to tell the same story he shared with jurors. Darryl said he didn’t trust the police after they arrested his “hero” brother for murder.

Prosecutors drop their case after two weeks of testimony

PBSO forensic scientist Jimmy Palma demonstrated how Rudolph allegedly loaded the gun and fired it 39 times, careful not to aim the gun at jurors. Each spent bullet meant another trigger pull, he said.

Palma reiterated during cross-examination that Rudolph legally owned the firearm. Attorney Heidi Perlet said last week that Rudolph trained himself to use the gun after his father was killed in a shooting in 2017.

Palma’s testimony was relatively brief. Prosecutors dropped their case when he left the witness stand, and Gillen sent the jury off for an hour-long lunch. Rudolph is one of the remaining defense witnesses expected to testify.

Defense attorney says lead detective wanted to make a name for herself

PBSO Detective Emily Vander-Laan defended her decision to arrest Rudolph for murder on Friday, refuting allegations that she led a shoddy investigation. Marc Shiner, the soccer player’s lawyer, suggested she ignore leads that could have cleared Rudolph, as she didn’t want her case against him to unravel.

Shiner asked why Vander-Laan did not test the discarded gun found near the scene of the shooting against Jean-Jacques’ DNA or anyone else’s DNA. Tyler Robinson previously testified that he brought the gun to Rudolph’s house, but never took it out of his pocket, dumped it after being shot, and was awaiting first responders.

Shiner asked why Vander-Laan didn’t look for other discarded guns along the trail the men took as they fled from Rudolph’s house, and why she didn’t look further into Rudolph’s mother’s claim that her son acted in self-defense.

He asked Vander-Laan why she interviewed Keishaun Jones, the young man who led the confrontation, for 10 minutes on the day of the shooting and then never again. Vander-Laan answered each question with a similar refrain, assuring the jury she was acting on the information she had.

Are you serious now? Shiner asked her.

Jurors remained expressionless during cross-examination. Some of Rudolph’s supporters in court seemed to frown every time Vander-Laan admitted she had failed to do something the defense attorney suggested.

When asked by assistant state attorney Francine Edwards how many hours she spent on the case, Vander-Laan said hundreds.

I wouldn’t be working in this capacity if I didn’t care, she said.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at[email protected].