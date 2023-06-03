India defeated Great Britain in shootout

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated table toppers Great Britain 4-2 in a shootout on Saturday FIH Pro League 2022-23 tie at the Lee Valley Hockey Center in London.

At the end of regular time, the score was tied at 4-4. India captain Harmanpreet Singh (7), Mandeep Singh (19), Sukhjeet Singh (28) and Abhishek (50) scored goals for India, while British striker Sam Ward (8′, 39′, 47′, 53) scored all four scored the goals for the home side.

The Indian goalkeeper Krishna Bahadur Pathak made two saves in the shootout and helped India win a bonus point after the two teams shared a point each for the tie.

Former Indian captain Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Abhishek scored in the shootout as second-placed India narrowed the gap to table top Great Britain to two points in the standings.

India, who topped the points table during the FIH Pro League matches in London, dropped to second place after losing 2-1 to Belgium last week and 4-2 to Great Britain in their first two games.

Team India staged a strong comeback beating Belgium 5-1 and now took two points against Great Britain to remain second with 24 points. Great Britain, meanwhile, tops the table with 26 points and one game to play.

India now travels to the Dutch city of Eindhoven to play two matches against the world number 1, the Netherlands and Rio 2016, the champions of Argentina from June 7-11. It is India’s last four matches in the 2022-23 FIH Pro League, which will end on July 6.

Although India, fifth in the hockey rankings, led for most of the game, Great Britain looked more menacing throughout the match, earning far more penalty corners than India.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who started in goal for India in place of veteran PR Sreejesh, made some brave saves to keep the British side at bay in the first few minutes.

After Great Britain initially put India under great pressure, the visitors forged a brilliant action in the seventh minute to earn their first penalty corner. India captain Harmanpreet Singh, the top scorer of the 2022-23 FIH Pro League with 15 goals, fired a low shot to beat the goalkeeper to give India a 1-0 lead.

The lead didn’t last long, as Great Britain converted the penalty corner through Sam Ward in the next minute.

While the Great Britain team never got off the gas and earned several penalty corners, a disciplined Indian backline denied the hosts a chance to advance.

In the 19th minute, India hit back through striker Mandeep Singh’s powerful strike from the right side of goal.

Britain looked menacing and India relied more on the counters and defended massively. Striker Sukhjeet Singh, aided by Hardik Singh’s skillful pass from the right, made it 3-1 for India in the 28th minute.

The hosts earned a series of penalty corners in the third quarter, eventually pulling one back in the 39th minute. Sam Ward’s searing drag move got the touch of Krishan Bahadur Pathak’s stick, but the pace on the ball beat the Indian goalkeeper.

A superb field goal from Sam Ward two minutes into the fourth quarter saw him complete his hat-trick and tie the scores for the hosts.

A combination play from Dilpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad and a finish from Abhishek helped India take the lead in the game for the third time in the 50th minute. However, Sam Ward pumped in his fourth three minutes later to make it 4-4.

While India scored all four goals in the shootout, misses from Phil Roper and Rupert Shipperley cost Great Britain the shootout.