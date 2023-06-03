Youth.gov.hk





National Security Education Day 2023 On July 1, 2015, the National Security Law of the People’s Republic of China was adopted at the 15th Session of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress, and April 15 was declared National Security Education Day every year. The National Security Education Day aims to raise public awareness of national security, create a positive atmosphere in which national security is ensured, enhance the ability to fend off national security risks, enhance public understanding of the Constitution, Basic Law and deepen national security, and a sense of national identity. Activities for 2023 are as follows: “National Security Education Day” Opening Ceremony cum Seminars Seminar Themes 1. National Security Challenges in the Current International Situation and Countermeasures2. Financial security and cybersecurity challenges and countermeasures3. The Hong Kong National Security Law and the practice of the rule of law Location: Grand Hall, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center Time: Live stream by RTHK 32 from 9:30 am on April 15 “National Security Education Day” Flag Raising Ceremony The Security Bureau and the Disciplined service departments and auxiliaries under it will jointly organize a flag ceremony at the Hong Kong Police College, Wong Chuk Hang. Venue: TheHong Kong Police College, Wong Chuk HangTime: Live stream by RTHK 32 from 7:40 AM on April 15 Open Day of Disciplined Services Departments Training Schools The Security Bureau and Disciplined Services Departments and support forces below will open five Disciplined Services Departments Training Schools to the public to deepen the community’s understanding of their work and the work of ensuring national security and the effectiveness of such work. Locations of the open day:1. Hong Kong Police Academy, Wong Chuk Hang2. Immigration Service Institute for Training and Development, Castle Peak Bay, Tuen Mun3. Hong Kong Customs College, Tuen Mun4. Hong Kong Correctional Services Academy, Stanley5. Fire and Ambulance Services Academy, Tseung Kwan O TV and radio program “NSL Chronicles II” “NSL Chronicles II” is coordinated by the Security Bureau, supported by the Ministry of Justice and produced by RTHK. The broadcast will start on April 16, 2023 on RTHK 31 and Radio 1. After that, the program will be broadcast every Sunday evening from 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm on RTHK 31 and every Sunday afternoon from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm on RTHK Radio 1. National Security Education Exhibition 1. From April 15 A large-scale exhibition will be held at the following three locations until 30 June 2023. April 15 – Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center April 16 to May 5 – Central Government Offices, Admiralty May 6 to June 30 – City Gallery 2. The community roving exhibition will be held at the following nine locations from April 15 to June 30 2023. April 15 to April 28 – Hong Kong Central Library April 29 to May 5 – Kowloon Park Arcade May 6 to May 10 – Olympian City IMay 11 to May 20 – Queensway Government OfficesMay 21 to May 26 – Citywalk II May 27 to June 2 – Tai Po Mega MallJune 3 – June 16 – The Rotunda, Exchange SquareJune 17 – June 23 – MOSTown, Ma On ShanJune 24 – June 30 – Civic Education Resources Center, Youth Square, Chai Wan Activities Organized by 18 districts for “National Security Education Day” The Bureau of the Interior and Youth Affairs and the Department of the Interior support the “National Security Education Day”. The district offices under the department will start operations in 18 districts as follows. Central and Western Central and Western District National Security Education Day Seminar Celebrating the 26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the HKSAR Eastern National Security Education in Eastern District Kowloon City Kowloon City District National Security Law Promotional Seminar Kwun Tong Kwun Tong District National Security Education Day Carnival 2023 Southern Southern District Youth Talent Show cum Award Ceremony for the National Security Education Day Sham Shui Po “Safeguarding National Security with Sham Shui Po” National Security Education Day Wan Chai Wan Chai National Security Education Day Carnival annex football competition Wong Tai Sin The National Security Story – Sharing session for “Love in Wong Tai Sin, Little National Security Teachers” Yau Tsim Mong Know Your National Security – 415 National Security Workshop Know Your National Security – 415 National Security Education Day Board Game Event National Security Education Day Bus Parade in Yau Tsim Mong Islands National Security Education Day Variety Show 2023 in Islands District Kwai Tsing Kwai Tsing District National Security Education Canival North North District National Security Education Day Carnival 2023 Sai Kung Sai Kung New Journey Series – National Security Education Day Sha Tin Sha Tin District National Security Education Day Tai Po “Security brings prosperity” – Tai Po District National Security Education Fun Day Tsuen Wan Campus roaming exhibition on promoting national security law in Tsuen Wan Tuen Mun Competitions and awards ceremony for National Security Education Day in Tuen Mun District Yuen Lange “Prosperity, peace and happiness across the country – National Security Education Day in Yuen Long District Members of the public are welcome to visit the dedicated National Security Education Day website and activity schedule to view the full list of events.

