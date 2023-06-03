Football Schedule 2023 includes 11 home games and regional challenges





SCHEME UPDTATE: With Western Illinois recently announcing it will participate in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Leathernecks have been added to the 2023 schedule. MSU will host WIU on September 24 at 1PM ET. MULTHEAD Ky. — With the positive progress made in 2022 under head coach Chris Fox Morehead State football aims to build on those lockouts and reap even more rewards in 2023. The schedule, released this week, offers opportunities for success inside and outside of conference, with regional opponents and a total of 11 home games. Morehead State finished with its best record since 2015 in 2022. Fox and his staff have put together a schedule and roster suitable to increase that win count and give the Eagles every chance to compete for an Ohio Valley Conference- championship. The non-conference home games include a pair of exhibition games against Eastern Kentucky (Aug 9) and West Virginia State (Aug 13). MSU will also host four regular-season non-OVC games, beginning with regional rival Marshall (Aug. 17). Wright State will depart from Dayton, Ohio on August 31, and the Eagles will receive Louisville’s Bellarmine on September 7. The last game before the league game is at home against UNC Asheville on September 14. Non-conference road battles include Detroit Mercy (August 20), Indiana (August 24), former league foe Austin Peay (September 3) and Northern Kentucky (September 10). In the OVC, Morehead State will host two of the top three teams starting in 2022. That includes Southeast Missouri (Oct. 8) and Tennessee Tech (Oct. 19). The other two home games are UT Martin (September 21), newcomer Western Illinois (September 24) and Lindenwood (October 15). Road OVC matches are scheduled for Little Rock (September 17), Eastern Illinois (September 28), Southern Indiana (October 1) and last year’s tournament title winner SIUE (October 22). Ticket information and other home game information will be available later this summer on MSUEagles.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msueagles.com/news/2023/6/3/2023-soccer-schedule-features-10-home-matches-and-regional-challenges.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos