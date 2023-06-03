St. Thomas football coach Glenn Caruso takes ‘new job’ as assistant to his daughter Anna

Glenn Caruso was 30 years old the last time he served as an assistant coach. The year was 2005.

Fast forward to last Thursday: The longtime University of St. Thomas football coach was working in the dugout as an assistant coach for a 14U Highland Ball softball team.

He accepted this job before the head coach could even finish her sentence.

“Dad was like, ‘What are we wearing? What time? What should I bring? What are our plates?’ said 18-year-old Anna Caruso, who just finished her freshman year at St. Thomas.

Pap describes it as a pinching moment as a parent and a pinnacle of an impressive coaching career that includes six National Coach of the Year awards and a .851 winning percentage at St. Thomas.

“I don’t know anything about softball,” Caruso admitted. “I never even played in a beer league growing up. To be able to learn from her is awesomely awesome.”

However, this was nothing new. He also leans on his daughter when he coaches football.

As a freshman last fall, Anna charted along the sidelines during games looking for trends and other information to aid her father’s game management strategy. Caruso calls his daughter’s input a “massive winning advantage”.

Caruso offered her a part on the eve of the first scrimmage of training camp. His reasoning was simple: his daughter was perfect for the position of student assistant in-game strategy and data research.

“To say she grew up in the neighborhood [football] is an understatement,” he said.

Generations of teachings

Analysis has long been a core tenet of Caruso’s coaching style. He believes that data reveals trends in human behavior. He traces his affinity for risk-taking as a coach based on statistical odds to watching his own father work as a lawyer in a courtroom.

In the mid-1980s, his father occasionally drove him to work. Caruso would sit in the back of the courtroom, studying how his father handled a trial.

“He wasn’t necessarily the smartest guy in the world, but he was very thoughtful,” said Caruso. “I watched him take apart a lawyer who had a much better education. It was all about knowing people and opportunities. The best education I’ve ever received and not even close.”

He’s applied those lessons to coaching, and Anna, the eldest of Caruso’s three children and his only daughter, has been there to take it all in. She regularly attended training sessions as a child and observed her father’s style.

These two have always had a special bond. They used hand gestures to communicate when she was on the basketball court as an 8-year-old. When Dad looped his finger, it meant she had to focus on the rhythm and flow of a game. Tapping his watch encouraged her to think about the time and score late in a game.

Anna became the captain of the varsity softball and all-conference basketball player at Cretin-Derham Hall. She even chose majors at St. Thomas psychology and data analytics that align with her father’s coaching principles.

However, the role he offered her surprised her. “I didn’t really know what all that entailed,” she said.

Her duties were limited to game day so she could focus on school and playing softball for the Tommies during the week. She became a Saturday football analyst.

Wearing a headset, Anna mapped out various game downs and distance, game type, third downs, etc. Her father consulted with her after each series, both offensively and defensively.

“I don’t know all the X’s and O’s,” Anna said, “but I can pick up trends and patterns.”

Her insight and presence helped her father in the heat of the moment.

“The best thing about having her on the sidelines was, we’re pretty serious, but we’re also a little goofy,” he said. “Emotionally you can be in a really stressful time, and if you turn around and see her, she’ll write a little note that will make me laugh or give me a face.”

Caruso doesn’t want to divulge any secrets, but he said Anna deciphered an opponent’s offensive bent that paid off in a win.

“That was a little nugget that you can share with the staff,” he said.

NFL coach notices

Anna, who turns 19 on Monday, is open to career paths, including football coaching. She is pursuing more intensive football studies this summer and plans to help the team again next season, although her exact role has not yet been defined.

She attended the National Soccer Coaching Convention in January and came into contact with a group of female coaches breaking barriers. Anna has since joined the group on a few video calls.

Brandon Staley is a current NFL head coach. Long before the Los Angeles Chargers hired him, Staley was Caruso’s defensive line coach in 2009. Anna was 5 years old at the time and unusually mature for her age, Staley recalled last week.

Staley and his wife grew close to the Caruso family. He has been keeping an eye on Anna’s athletic career and was aware of her role last season. He wasn’t surprised that she was getting adept at it.

“Anna can do whatever she wants,” Staley said over the phone after a team activity training session organized by Chargers. “Whether it’s coaching, staffing, you name it whatever she gets involved in, she’s going to be fantastic. She’s an incredibly hard worker. She’s selfless. She’s really smart. And she’s very flexible.”

She shows those qualities as the first head coach in softball. Head coaches usually position themselves along the third base line. Anna and her father discussed a different strategy. She was on first base, assuming that more of her players will make it to first base than third, giving her more opportunities to talk to them. Her dugout was on the side of first base, so that also gave her more opportunities to instruct during the action.

“I think that’s something that could be a winning edge,” Caruso said.

And if it’s unconventional, so be it.

“It’s about what’s going to make us better,” Anna said.

Together they won their debut. They celebrated on the drive home by reviewing the game and discussing areas to emphasize in the next practice.

“The time of my life”, said the proud father.