French Open betting, odds, predictions and best tennis bets

It’s raining cats and dogs in our article series, as we’ve hit four of our last six plays at (+200) or better over the last two days of the French Open. The biggest of these was Elise Mertens, who quite easily beat Jessica Pegula, No. 3 in the women’s, by a score of 6-1, 6-4. A top player fell on the men’s side as well, as Lorenzo Sonego overcame a two-set deficit that included a bagel to drop No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev. As always, all Tennis Odds & Lines are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook, but potential bettors should feel free to search for the best lines available for these matches through mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel SportsbookBetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook or any of the other best sports betting sites.

As a reminder, the men play best-of-five set matches at Grand Slams, while women’s matches are best-of-three, like the rest of the WTA Tour schedule. To make our selections, we consider things like career records at Roland Garros, recent form and head-to-head match scores against an opponent, if available. We’ll highlight the underdogs in the first section labeled “Upset Alert”, while major favorites are listed in the “Lock it in” section. Finally, we look at players that can be bought for a bargain in the “Value Bet” section.

Angry alarm

Daniel Altmaier (+205) against Grigor Dimitrov

My first instinct was to let the German player disappear after a five-plus hour fight against Jannik Sinner in his second-round match, but I didn’t expect the veteran clay-court player to be a solid underdog here. That’s not to say the Bulgarian can’t play on sand (9-4 this season), but the 35-year-old has yet to be tested in this tournament, and Altmaier offers an all-court game that delivers powerful groundstrokes and agility. Dimitrov was broken four times and had to save a total of nine break points against Emil Ruusuvuori, which does not bode well when he faces a player in Altmaier’s current form.

Honorable Mention

Olga Danielovic (+270) against Our Jabour

Lock it in

Nicholas Jerry (-285) against Marco Giron

Jarry goes from value game to heavy favorite thanks to his victory over world number 17 Tommy Paul, against whom the Chilean converted five of six break points. Jarry has now racked up an impressive 20 wins on clay this season, while Giron has only recorded a 7-5 record on the soft stuff. The American got his ticket to round 3 by playing solid tennis with few mistakes, but he will need more to beat Jarry, who has tremendous power from both wings.

Elena Rybakina (-475) Tormo smiles at Sara

Tormo has so far exceeded all expectations by knocking out Petra Martic as a player outside the top 100. While her skills and stamina can make her a tough opponent, there shouldn’t be much in this matchup to defeat Rybakina, who has only two lost, threatened. matches on clay courts this season. Tormo won only 24 percent of her second-serve points against Martic, which won’t be nearly enough to beat someone like Rybakina, who plays an offensive type of tennis. I expect Rybakina’s number of winners to be impressive as she benefits from a much less powerful opponent.

Honorable Mention

Alexander Zverev (-235) against Frances Tiafoe

Value bets

Taylor Fritz (-140) against Francisco Cerundolo

Fritz played a shaky first set against Arthur Rinderknech, but came close in the ensuing frames, only conceding one break point for the rest of the match. Meanwhile, Cerundolo got a whopping 19 break points and made more unforced errors than winners (23:15) in his head-to-head victory over Yannick Hanfmann. Fritz is the wrong player to foul against, as evidenced by the 45 winners he hit in his second-round match. If Cerundolo can’t find a way to clean up his game, Fritz can just knock him off the field.

Thomas Martin Etcheverry (-145) against Borna Coric

We’ve only seen a little bit of what Etcheverry can do in the first round against Jack Draper as he retired early in the second set. The Argentine backed that up nicely with a comprehensive win over a top-20 player in Alex de Minaur in straight sets. Etcheverry can play a very aggressive form of tennis which should help him take over against a more passive player like Coric. It is also worth noting that Etcheverry beat Borna on clay in their only meeting at the 2022 Perugia Challenger, beating the Croatian player in straight sets. Etcheverry has quietly made its way into the third round, which may have given us a line that should have been a lot wider.

Honorable Mention

Beatriz Haddad Maia (-125) against Ekaterina Alexandrova

