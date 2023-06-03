Unconventionally gifted Little Falls ice hockey player who needs the final push for an inter-provincial tournament





A reserved community hero shatters more than prejudice every week. Keegan Stranack is a padded wreaking ball on polished water and his unwavering focus has seen him qualify for the South African interprovincial ice hockey tournament. Held in Cape Town in the last week of June, Keegan will represent the Gauteng Ice Hockey Association’s U18s in their quest for glory at the Grand West Casino. Ice hockey isn’t directly associated with sunny African climates, but Keegan and his family know the extraordinary. Keegan was diagnosed with severe ADHD and depression at age nine and began homeschooling at age 13. Ice hockey and karate have been invaluable in developing his social and personal skills. We are super proud of everything he has achieved so far. Having walked the trail has made him a stronger and prouder person, said Keegan’s mother, Noreen. The 17-year-old was drawn to the sport for his unique physicality, adrenaline and speed. Noreen praised her son’s dedication, discipline, independence and time management skills in pursuing his freedom on the ice. His love of the sport and attention to detail led him to become a referee and he will aim to earn his coaching badges as he matures. The less popular a sport, the more difficult the journey, and the scarcity of facilities means Keegan and his parents have to travel long distances to play. Northgate has an ice rink, but doesn’t have the glass panels synonymous with the sport’s bone-crushing big hits and brave body checks. For example, the family spends late and early hours in the car and next to the ice in Kempton Park, Pretoria East and Centurion. Those who have reached the highest levels of less mainstream sports will be well aware of the woefully funded avenues for players to realize their less conventional dreams. Keegan is always present at community events and participates in all upliftment projects in and outside his suburb. To get to Cape Town at the end of the month, he painted driveways, painted bins and completed several small projects to raise money. The cold and harsh atmosphere of an ice rink is at odds with Keegan’s warmth and friendliness, but this contrast is normal for his private course. A Backabuddy campaign has been set up to help Keegan reach his financial goal and he outlines what it would mean to reach that one on the ice, saying: It’s about the experience of playing with the best while being coached by the best. Hoping to earn his black belt in October, in his senior year, 2023 could get a prominent place in the photo album.

