Top Indian paddler, Sharath Kamal, was one of the key players at the Chennai Lions draw table during the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 Player Draft held on Friday.
Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 will be held at Balewadi Stadium, Pune and kicks off on July 13 for what will be the return of the tournament after nearly four years.
Post the draft, Sharath opened up on several topics including the support they’ve received from the fans and one player to watch out forin an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.
After the success of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, Sharath wished that his side, which also represents the same city, could take home the trophy. However, he feels the teams are well balanced and it will take a lot of effort to win the trophy.
“I wish we had fans like CSK. It would be fantastic if we get the cup and get it back for the Chennai Lions. But at the same time, when you look at the design, the teams are very well balanced.” and the competition is very tough this time. So we’re going to have to get our best team on the field and we’re all going to have to give our best on those specific days. “
Sharath was happy with the choice of Australian paddler Yangzi Liu. He stated that Liu was in the franchise’s plans from the very beginning and was the player to watch out for in the yellow jersey.
“I personally think for us, the foreign player from Australia – Yangzi Liu – she is quite new to the track and from the start we felt she would be the special one this season.”
Fan support has been critical to the team and Sharath attributes the great comeback the Lions made in the Season 3 Semi-Finals to the fans and their support.
“We did it in season 3 thanks to the support of the fans, especially in the semi-finals where we almost got through, but from there we came back and won. The kind of support we got from the fans was really, really encouraging for us .”
Sharath also calls for similar fan support in this edition. He promises there will be mouth-watering table tennis action and invites fans to celebrate the sport upon his return.
“I look forward to that kind of support from the fans and spectators. All I can say is we’re going to have some fantastic table tennis, so they should all come and watch and play table tennis with the four of us.”
The defending champions go in with a revamped roster that looks promising on paper as it consists of Sharath Kamal, Yangzi Liu, Benedikt Duda, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain and Prapti Sen.
