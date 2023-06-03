Heavyweight Eights head to Petite Finals at IRAs on Sunday





WEST WINDSOR, NJ The University of Pennsylvania heavyweight crew will row all three Eights in the Petite Finals on Sunday, the Quaker boats unable to crash the top three in their semifinal races in choppy conditions on Saturday morning. The Third Varsity Eight will row at 9:10am on Sunday, the 2V8 at 9:40am and the 1V8 at 10:30am. Varsity Eights Penn will row in the Petite Final after finishing sixth in Saturday morning’s semifinal. The Quakers gave a nice push at the start and were in the mix until 500, but then fell off and were left behind by the rest of the field in the second 500. From there it was about preserving and saving some energy for Sunday Small Final. Top-placed Cal won the race in 6:02.434, just over two seconds ahead of No. 4 Washington (6:04.640). The stunner was third, where No. 10 Northeastern came back in the final 250 yards and overtook its Charles River rival, sixth-seeded Harvard, for the final Grand Final spot. The Huskies clocked 6:05.934, just ahead of the Crimson’s 6:06.802. Dartmouth (6:19.178) and Penn (6:34.362) completed the race. Second Varsity Eights As in the 1V8 race, Penn used a fast start to stay with the leaders through the first 500, but then dropped out. The Quakers were ahead of Cornell in the last 500, but the Big Red used a big push to overtake the Red and Blue and finished less than a second ahead of Penn for fifth. Top-seeded Cal used a big push in the last 500 to overtake No. 7 Yale, the Bears clocked 6:16.962 to the Bulldogs’ 6:20.802. Fifth seeded Brown (6:24.924) will join those two in the Grand Final. No. No. 6 Syracuse (6:34.972) and No. 9 Cornell (6:46.900) will row in the Petite with the 11th-ranked Quakers (6:47.778). Third Varsity Eights No. No. 10 Penn was just ahead of No. 13 Northeastern through 500 and less than a second off the Huskies at 1,000, but then lost ground en route to a sixth-place finish in Saturday’s semifinal. No. Harvard won the race in 6:33.312 and will be joined in the Grand Final by No. 4 Brown (6:36.410) and No. 5 Dartmouth (6:43.336). Penn (7:11.532) joins No. 8 Syracuse (6:52.640) and Northeastern (7:03.324) in the Petite Finale. Varsity Fours Penn competed in the fourth final and placed second in the race to finish 20th overall. San Diego made a move in the third 500 and left the field from there, winning in 7:25.581. Penn used a strong finish to pull away from Fairfield to take second in 7:30.191, less than a second ahead of the Stags (7:30.999). Stanford (7:34.201) was fourth, followed by Marist (7:38.015) and Cornell (7:40.369). IRA Nationals Sunday Schedule | Check out YouTube.com | Live results | Penn Fern (PDF) 9:10am 3V8 Petite Finale

(via lanes 2-7) #11 Marine | #13 Northeast | #7 Princeton | #8 Syracuse | #9 BU| #10 pence

9:40am 2V8 Petite Finale

(via lanes 2-7) – #12 BU | #9 Cornell| #4Princeton | #6 Syracuse | #10 Northeast | #11 pence

10:30am 1V8 Petite Finale

(via lanes 2-7) #13 Penn | #7 Stanford| #6Harvard | #9 Brown | #8 Dartmouth | #15 Cornell #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/6/3/mens-heavy-rowing-heavyweight-eights-move-into-petite-finals-sunday-at-iras.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos