Cricket-Tongue take five wickets as England crush Ireland | The mighty 790 KFGO





LONDON (Reuters) -Seamer Josh Tongue took five wickets to help England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in the one-off Test at Lords on Saturday ahead of the Ashes series against Australia, but the visitors saved some pride with a brave batting effort on the third day. After knocking out Ireland for 172 in their first innings, England effectively knocked them out of the game as they declared at 524-4 with a huge lead of 352 runs after Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett made big centuries on Friday. Resuming at 97-3, Harry Tector gave Ireland a strong start, scoring 51 from 98 balls before hollowing out to point out debutant Tongue’s fourth wicket of the innings. Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher also left before lunch to shake Ireland in a third successive innings defeat that seemed inevitable after two heavy losses to Sri Lanka in April. However, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair launched an effective counter-attack in a blistering seventh wicket stand, scoring 163 runs off 165 balls, the highest test partnership ever for Ireland. Matthew Potts broke the stands when Adair, at 88, got the slightest touch on a delivery as it flew through to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. McBrine fought on after Fionn Hand became Tongue’s fifth scalp and scored 86 not out as he dragged Ireland over the line forcing the hosts to bat again, albeit briefly. Chasing a paltry target of 11, England opener Zak Crawley hit Adair for three boundaries in four balls to seal England’s 11th win in 13 Tests. I think it gives us a good insight into the conditions and what we can get against Australia next summer, England captain Ben Stokes told the BBC. Ireland could easily have been further ahead of us with less time in the game. So we gave ourselves that chance to eject them and not have to hit them again. But fair play for Ireland they batted really well there and we didn’t need to go out to score much but it does prove that being ahead of the game like we were can really work to our advantage when the pitch is as flat as that was. England are now shifting focus to the Ashes series, which kicks off at Edgbaston on June 16, following Australia’s World Test match against India at the Oval from June 7. England fielded an unchanged squad for the first two Tests of the five-match series, with Tongue retaining his place following his impressive display against Ireland. (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India, edited by Ed Osmond and Clare Fallon)

