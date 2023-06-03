Texas Legends Named All-EA Sports NCAA Football Team





There has been a void in the lives of video game enthusiasts and college football fans over the last decade. That will change in the not too distant future.

EA Sports NCAA Football, one of the most popular sports video games of all time, returns next year. The last version of the game was released in 2013, with a legal battle over the use of the unpaid player’s likeness leading to its discontinuation. Now that student-athletes can take advantage of their name, image, and likeness, NCAA football is coming back and players who appear in the game will be compensated.

Following these developments, The athletic put together its All-EA Sports NCAA Football Team and took a look back at the greatest players to ever appear in the game. The NCAA Football Series has 30 versions dating back to 1993 when it was known as Bill Walsh College Football. And while player names never officially appeared, it was clear that QB #10 on the Texas Longhorns was Vince Young. Ultimately, user-created rosters with the names of the players can be downloaded for a more authentic experience. Two Lone Star State players, both from the University of Texas, were included in The Athletic’s accolade. Below is a look at the Longhorns teammates who made the cut, as well as a few honorable mentions. Roy Williams, WR Roy Williams finished his UT career as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (241), receiving yards (3,866), and receiving touchdowns (36), and he remains at the top of the chart in the latter two categories. The 6-foot-3 wide-out had an overall rating of 99 in NCAA football 2004, with The Athletic’s article noting that “jumping balls, more commonly known as user catches in the virtual world, have great receivers like [Oklahoma State’s Rashaun] Woods and Williams are almost unwatchable against underpowered defensive backs downfield.”



Williams and Woods beat former college football stars Calvin Johnson (Georgia Tech), Justin Blackmon (Oklahoma State), Larry Fitzgerald (Pittsburgh) and Julio Jones (Alabama) to earn the status of the two most dangerous receivers to appear in the game. Derrick Johnson, LB Derrick Johnson is in the College Football Hall of Fame following a prolific UT career that saw him twice earn Consensus All-American honors while taking home the 2004 Dick Butkus Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He terrorized opponents in both the real and virtual worlds and received an overall rating of 99 in NCAA Football 2005. Ohio State’s James Laurinaitis and Penn State’s Dan Connor were also recognized at the linebacker position, noting in the article that the three were “tackle machines that could limit big runs or step into the backfield for a tackle for loss.” Honorable Mentions AP Photo/Waco Tribune Herald, Jerry Larson Former Texas quarterback Vince Young is considered one of the greatest college football players of this century after leading the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship, and he received an honorable mention from The Athletic. West Virginia’s Pat White, an electric playmaker capable of setting opponents on fire with both his arms and legs, took top honors at the position. Robert Griffin III, who graced the cover of NCAA Football 13 after his Heisman Trophy season, was a double threat similar to Young and White, with perhaps a little less speed and a little more hitting ability. His highest rating in the game was 95 overall. Texas running back Ricky Williams (2000), Texas defense end Brian Orakpo (2010), and Texas Tech receiver Michael Crabtree (2010) are the other players from in-state schools to appear on the cover. TCU center Jake Kirkpatrick was given an honorable mention on the offensive line, while Texas defenseman Nathan Vasher and receiver Limas Sweed were named among the top-rated players to leave the team.





