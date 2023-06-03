Allie Gray from High Point Volleyball goes to the NIL summit





Atlanta, GA. High Point University volleyball student-athlete Alice Gray will attend the NIL Summit this weekend (June 3-5) at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. “When I first received the email offering me the opportunity to attend the NIL summit, I was head over heels,” noted Gray. “As the idea of ​​promoting yourself as an athlete has grown over the years, I have become extremely passionate about using my platform and story as a student-athlete to make a difference. I have made it a priority to being open and real with my experience as a college athlete, and in turn building some pretty incredible connections with brands. “Getting this opportunity to represent HPU gives me so much pride and joy. I couldn’t be more excited to represent a school that supports me, challenges me and gives me the resources to reach another level in all aspects of the I will proudly carry the title of “High Point University Student Athlete” with me all weekend as I become more knowledgeable about personal branding and gain a better understanding of how to use my name, image, and likeness to promote future inspire generations.” The three-day event was created by student-athletes, for student-athletes, providing athletes and stakeholders with a professional development experience to share ideas, discover new interests and learn how to maximize NIL opportunities to build their brands and amplify their voice. Student-athletes will leave the convention equipped with the knowledge and relationships necessary to leverage their influence to create a better future for themselves and their communities. The event will host more than 500 student-athlete delegates, more than 100 speakers and more than 50 brands. Click for more information about the NIL summit HERE. A current NIL deal that Gray is working with is LSKD, which stands for “Loose Kid”. LSKD is an Australian based athletic apparel company built on the idea that they will never be satisfied with settling for the norm as they are constantly changing and challenging the status quo. Their motto “Chase the Vibe” clicked with Gray from day one. “As an athlete, student, friend, family member and in all my roles as a person, I am inspired to just go for it in all aspects of life,” said Gray. “They inspire a sense of adventure. They want to make an impact and they encourage others to enjoy the journey. Stay for the ride and cherish every moment. All of their values ​​are something I resonate with, and I was absolutely excited to to be able to represent their brand. “They have supported my story, my journey and my mission since I started working with them in 2021, and it has been incredibly exciting to see them now extending their brand to the US” #GoHPU

