England cricket score: Latest updates against Ireland





(FATHER) Sign up for our free sports newsletter for all the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for the latest news Seamer Josh Tongue took five wickets to help England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in the one-off test at Lords on Saturday ahead of the Ashes series against Australia, but the visitors saved some pride with a brave batting on the third day. After knocking out Ireland for 172 in their first innings, England effectively knocked them out of the game as they declared at 524-4 with a massive lead of 352 runs after Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett made big centuries on Friday. However, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair launched an effective counter-attack in a blistering seventh wicket stand, scoring 163 runs off 165 balls – Ireland's highest ever test partnership. Matthew Potts broke the stands when Adair, at 88, got the slightest touch on a delivery as it flew through to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. McBrine fought on after Fionn Hand became Tongue's fifth scalp and scored 86 not out as he dragged Ireland over the line forcing the hosts to bat again, albeit briefly. Chasing a paltry target of 11, England opener Zak Crawley hit Adair for three boundaries in four balls to seal England's 11th win in 13 Tests. Relive Lords' England action against Ireland: England against Ireland Show latest update



1685807662 England may have unearthed a jewel in Josh Tongue but need to be more clinical in Ashes England will hope they have discovered a new gem in Josh Tongue, who secured a place on the Lords Honors Board on his debut. Tongue, a tall figure at six feet tall, brings new depth to England’s speed attack, with an extra lick to set him apart from James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson. Tongue, who is preferred to Chris Woakes, has earned a longer chance to impress, having played in his first ever match in home cricket, five for 66 in the second innings, as England won by 10 wickets. Mike JonesJune 3, 2023 4:54 PM 1685806751 England against Ireland England win by 10 wickets 1685806692 England against Ireland FOUR! Mark Adair to Zak Crawley. Swing back a length, drive outside bluntly on back foot, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. 1685806691 England against Ireland Mark Adair to Zak Crawley. Long ball, outside stub on forefoot defensive, to short extra cover for no runs. 1685806631 England against Ireland NEW BALL. FOUR! Mark Adair to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, pulling outside bluntly on back foot, well timed in the air under control along deep back square leg for 4 runs. 1685805971 England against Ireland OUT! Bowled. Stuart Broad v Graham Hume. Length ball, outside blunt on forefoot defending, missed. 1685805911 England against Ireland FOUR! Stuart Broad v Graham Hume. Length ball, outside stub on forefoot Steer, perimeter past third man for 4 runs.

