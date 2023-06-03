RSF Tennis Club Women’s B Team Wins North Coast Invitational Winter Season





Rancho Santa Fe Women’s B Tennis Team defeated seven other local teams in B Division Flight 2 to win the North Coast Invitational San Diego winter season. It was a tough season, with six of the 14 games having to be moved due to the unexpected weekly rainfall this winter season. The competition consisted of four sets of doubles over 14 weeks of matches. RSF fielded a strong lineup this season, with 18 players. Elia Surran, the team’s captain, led the tennis load and pushed through the 14-week season and scheduling challenges posed by the downpours. Her team thanked her and co-captain Holly Carter with an end-of-season lunch at the RSF’s Golf Club restaurant. When asked about this season’s exciting win, Surran commented: ‘It takes a team. This season has been a complete team effort. It was a memorable season, not only because of the unusually rainy weather, but also because of the notable injury of one of the team players, Maritia Walper. Walper played hard and won well all season until she lunged for a point to win the game, hit the ball over the net to end the game/set/game and win, then caught her shoe and fell to the court , breaking a bone inside her. foot. Everyone was quite worried about Walper, but she was happy to have won the competition. Unfortunately, a trip to the doctor told her she would be off the tennis courts for the rest of the season while her bones and foot healed. Walper is pictured in the team photo, her foot still in a boot. When she asked Walper about the incident, she replied, It was worth it. The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club offers members and their guests an unparalleled location and experience to play tennis, pickleball and gather for social events. The club was founded in 1962 and continues to provide the community with first class facilities for all competition and skill levels with a staff of highly qualified and enthusiastic teaching professionals. It was named 2023 Club of the Year by the USTA San Diego Chapter. Facilities include two hard courts, eight hard courts, four specialty pickleball courts, and a combined tennis/pickleball court. The clubhouse offers a fully stocked pro shop and televised tennis coverage throughout the day. RSF Tennis Club press release

