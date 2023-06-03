India Junior Women’s Hockey Team decimate Uzbekistan 22-0 in Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in their opening game





~ Annu scored six goals for India and was named Player of the Match ~ New Delhi, June 3, 2023: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team kicked off their Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 campaign in emphatic fashion as they defeated Uzbekistan 22-0 in their first game of the tournament in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Sunday. The scorers for India were Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (3′, 56′), Mumtaz Khan (6′, 44′, 47′, 60′), Annu (13′, 29′, 30′, 38′, 43′, 51 ‘), Sunelita Toppo (17′, 17′), Manju Chorsiya (26′), Deepika Soreng (18′, 25′), Deepika (32′, 44′, 46′, 57′) and Neelam (47’) . India started the game on the front foot; Uzbekistan attacked with regularity allowing them to take an early lead in the match as Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (3′) converted a penalty corner, while Mumtaz Khan (6′) doubled the Indian team’s lead moments later by scoring a field goal. Annu (13′) added to the team’s scoreline by scoring a goal as the first quarter ended with India leading 3-0. The second quarter was no different from the first as India continued to dominate the game by retaining possession and attacking continuously. ‘), Deepika Soreng (18′, 25′), Anu (29′, 30’) scored goals to give India a 10-0 lead going into the half. Despite a healthy lead, the Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the third quarter and continued to dominate the match with Deepika (32′) scoring a goal from a penalty corner, while Annu (38′, 43′) scored two more goals to helping India take a 13-0 lead. More were to come as India played free flowing hockey and Mumtaz Khan (44′) and Deepika (44′) scored their respective second goals of the game to make it 15-0 at the end of the third quarter. The Indian team was eager to score more goals and they did exactly the same by scoring three quick goals in the fourth quarter through Deepika (46′), Mumtaz Khan (47′) and Neelam (47′) to make it 18th. bring -0. . That wasn’t all though, as Annu (51′) scored from a penalty stroke, which was also her sixth goal of the game, while Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56′) scored her second goal of the game to make it 20-0 for India. A minute later, Deepika (57′) destroyed her shot from a penalty corner, then Mumtaz Khan (60′) scored as the match ended 22-0 in India’s favour. The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will next play Malaysia in their second pool game on June 5. Fans around the world can watch Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 matches for free on Watch.Hockey.

