RTL Today – Games of the Small States of Europe: Luxembourg claims gold in rugby and swimming, silver in tennis





The Games of the Small States of Europe started their fifth day of competition on Friday.

In basketball, both the men’s and women’s teams from Luxembourg secured their place on the medal podium. The women’s team won Malta and secured a place in the final. Likewise, the men’s team secured a victory against Cyprus which allowed them to medal. The men’s rugby team from Luxembourg achieved success, earning a gold medal on Friday. Unfortunately, the women’s rugby team was not eligible for medals as they were defeated in the bronze medal game against Montenegro. In squash it was an impressive day for Team Luxembourg. Mark Radley and Amir Samimi showed their skills in the men’s doubles and took the bronze medal. Sandra Denis and Michle Meyer also took bronze medals in women’s doubles. Following their doubles gold medal win on Thursday, the table tennis event moved on to singles competitions on Friday. Luka Mladenovic and Eric Glod have reached the semifinals in the men’s singles, where they will play on Saturday. Reigning national champion Tessy Gonderinger unfortunately faltered in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles. On the other hand, Ariel Barbosa advanced to the semifinals, looking for a shot at a medal on Saturday. In tennis, Team Luxembourg won two silver medals on Friday. Eleonora Molinaro and Marie Weckerle competed in the women’s doubles final, eventually succumbing to a 3-6 defeat to Malta’s Curmi/Genovese. In addition, Molinaro, partnered with Alex Knaff, took silver in mixed doubles, narrowly missing out on the gold medal after a final clash against a formidable doubles team from Cyprus. The Luxembourg swimmers impressed with their outstanding performance and won gold medals in multiple events. Remi Fabiani claimed first place on the podium with his performance in the 50m backstroke, while Max Mannes demonstrated his skill by securing the bronze. Julien Henx contributed to Team Luxembourg’s success with a gold medal in the 50m butterfly, while Joao Carneiro contributed to the medal tally with a bronze medal in the 400m individual medley. Friday proved to be a fruitful day for Luxembourg, with a total of three gold, two silver and four bronze medals. As a result, Luxembourg currently occupies third place in the overall medal table, with a collection of 15 gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals.

