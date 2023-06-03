Sports
David Warner retires from Test cricket, plans, World Test Championship, Ashes, news
Australian batsman David Warner, under pressure, said on Saturday he wanted to end his Test career next year with a farewell match in his hometown of Sydney.
Warner was speaking in Beckenham, near London, as Australia prepares for next week’s World Test Championship final against India, when he revealed his plan to retire from Test cricket against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January.
Warner, 36, added that he still hopes to continue playing white-ball cricket for Australia until the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.
You have to score points. I always said the World Cup (2024) would probably be my last game, Warner told reporters.
I probably owe it to myself and my family — if I can score points here and keep playing in Australia… If I can get through this (WTC final and subsequent five Test Ashes campaign in England) and the Pakistan I will definitely finish the series.
Warner added that he suffered no major damage after being caught in the practice nets on the same left elbow he broke during the Australian tour of India earlier this year, an injury that saw him miss the last two tests.
He was treated by a physiotherapist on Thursday, but expects to be fit for the start of the WTC final at the Oval on Wednesday.
It hurt, it brought me to exactly the same point, but from a different angle, Warner said.
It went numb and I had to tie it up, but it’s fine now — a little painful, but luckily it didn’t hit me on top.
Warner has been a mainstay of the Australian team since making his debut against New Zealand in 2011.
But the left-handed opener approaches the WTC final and subsequent Ashes with a century in his last 32 innings and a mediocre record in England.
During the 2-2 Ashes series in England, he came out under 10 and fell victim to pacer Stuart Broad seven times.
Warner had revealed in January that both he and opening partner Usman Khawaja had agreed not to retire at the same time so as not to leave Australia in a difficult position.
We would enjoy the next 12 months, enjoy it as much as we could, Warner told Fox Cricket at the time.
For us, it’s about not leaving this team with a big gap. I know that during those five-year transition periods where many of the greats left, there are big gaps that need to be filled with the number of games you play.
We always talk about games played and how much that means for the performance and perspective of an experienced team. You cannot fill that void.
For now, Warner’s focus remains on the upcoming WTC final and later the Ashes series, with Australian head coach Andrew McDonald backing him to play a really important role.
We’re optimistic about what Daves has left, McDonald told SEN radio late last month, responding to questions surrounding Warner’s immediate future on the side.
We’ve chosen him on the team and we feel he’s going to play a very important role in the Ashes and the World Test Championship final, which is why he’s on the plane.
We think he has some good games left in him.
While Warner made Australia’s 17-man roster for the first two Ashes Tests and the preceding WTC final, selectors have kept their options open since then.
McDonald said Warner was in good headroom.
He’s an important part of that squad, McDonald said.
If he wasn’t then we would have had a clear checkpoint after the first Test match or World Test Championship going into the Ashes, but that’s not the case.
He’s clearly in our plans and he’s ready to go, and was in constant contact with him, he added.
