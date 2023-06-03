Young talent will finally see the field





Ohio State’s football program continues to recruit at the elite level each year. They are usually in the top five when the recruitment rankings are completed. If you recruit this well, you will have great success on the field. That has certainly been true. Still, the Buckeyes have some really talented players that they’ve recruited over the years that haven’t gotten many shots yet. They were five-star recruits who were behind some other great players, so they haven’t been able to make a full impact yet. That changes this year. Several really good players are about to experience some big minutes of play. We’ve already talked about how the Ohio State football team is going to unleash CJ Hicks. Sonny Styles is also going to see a lot of the field. Both defenders were five-star recruits. Offensively, Carson Hinzman looks poised to win the starting center spot. He was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. He is a man of great talent and should be a starter on the offensive line for the next two years, maybe three. All of these players were elite recruits out of high school and should help the Buckeyes this year after they finally lined up for some real game time. I think all three of these players are good enough to make a big impact right away. Ohio State will continue to recruit at the elite level as long as they employ Ryan Day, Brian Hartline and Larry Johnson. All three have proven recruiting pedigrees and have shown they can develop the elite talent they bring to the table. Can’t wait to see what these players can do with significant snaps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletandgame.com/2023/06/03/ohio-state-football-young-talent-will-finally-see-field/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

