Mike Harder 97 Named Head Men’s Hockey Coach – Oneida Dispatch

Mike Harder ’97 has been named the Donald F. Vaughan Head Men’s Hockey Coach, announced Friday by Colgate University Interim Vice President and Director of Athletics Yariv Amir ’01.

Harder returns to Colgate after six years (2013-2019) as an assistant coach for his alma mater. As a coach for the Raiders, he amassed 89 wins with a pair of ECAC Championship appearances and an NCAA tournament bid. Harder will be officially presented on Friday 9 June at 11 a.m. during a press conference

“It is a tremendous honor to return to Colgate,” said Harder, “I am extremely excited to be a part of a program, institution and community that has meant so much to me over the past thirty years. I look forward to it to be part of Colgate’s future while continuing Coach Vaughan’s legacy of mentoring student-athletes both on and off the ice.”

Decorated playing career

Harder, Colgate’s all-time leading scorer, produced 214 points during his collegiate career. He graduated fourth all-time in goals scored with 88 and second in assists for 126 points. He earned All-America honors in 1997 and was a Hobey Baker finalist. As one of the Raiders’ top skaters, Harder was elected to the Colgate Athletics Hall of Honor in 2008.

“I am very excited to welcome Mike back to Colgate and the Hamilton community,” said Amir. “Coach Harder likes Colgate and he likes hockey. During the search process, he demonstrated a deep desire and commitment to this position, speaking about his playing and coaching experiences at Colgate and how they nurtured an intellectual curiosity and how he will encourage his team to fully embrace all that Colgate has to offer .

“Coach Harder will lead this program with great energy and enthusiasm. Player and skill development, influenced by his time as a professional player in Europe, plays an important role in his coaching philosophy and will be a major focus in training. In addition, he will be a great ambassador on campus, in the community and among Colgate’s hockey alumni. We are confident that he will be an effective head coach, mentor and leader for this program.”

One of 13 nominees for The Hockey Humanitarian Award, Harder led the team in scoring for four consecutive seasons. He was a two-time All-ECAC All-Star and twice won the Steve Riggs Memorial Award for men’s play and high level of ability; the one-time Rob Ries Memorial Award for a player who provides inspiration and leadership; ECAC Merit Medal; and was named Colgate’s Best Offensive Player four times. He was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team in his first season as he led the nation with six short-handed goals and Colgate scored with 46 points.

Professional hockey experience

After earning his international relations degree, Harder played professionally in North America and Europe for 13 seasons. Included were stops in the American Hockey League (AHL), along with European League ventures in Germany, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Italy. He helped Hartford claim the AHL’s 2000 Calder Cup and was a key figure in a 2004 championship in the Deutsch Eishockey Liga’s German Elite League.

Colgate Coaching Career

Harder began his coaching career at Colgate in 2013-2014 as a volunteer assistant. He played a key role in the program’s breakout campaign, with the Raiders placing 13th nationally in both major polls after advancing to the NCAA Tournament as a major selection.

After being promoted to assistant coach in July 2014, Harder was instrumental in leading the Raiders to a 22-12-4 overall mark and an ECAC Hockey Championship title game appearance for the second consecutive season.

During his time in Hamilton, Harder was Director of Recruiting for five years. His first recruiting class led the country in points and included a Hobey Baker finalist.

Leader, mentor, entrepreneur

As the founder and hockey director of Hockey Club Reno Ice, Harder has spent the past four years building a program and community from the ground up. He ran the Reno Hockey Academy, a membership-based skills program. Today, the program has more than 500 youth players of all age levels, a para ice hockey team and a semi-pro team.

Looking forward

Harder returns to Hamilton as the 15th men’s hockey coach in the program’s history. He takes over a schedule born out of the first ECAC Hockey Championship since 1990 and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

The 2022-23 Raiders ranked No. 18 in the final USCHO poll of the season under Don Vaughan, who recently announced his retirement as the third-longest tenured coach in Division I. In 30 years behind the bench, Vaughan has the most wins in program history (470).

“From the moment I arrived at Colgate as a freshman, Hamilton felt like home. The warm people, supportive community and ties between the city and the university make it an unparalleled place to thrive. I feel like getting started.”