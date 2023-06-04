Patriots fall to Top-Seded Wake Forest in Winston-Salem NCAA Regional





Box Score (PDF) WINSTON-SALEM, NC The George Mason baseball team fell 12-0 to No. 1 Wake Forest on Friday night in the Winston-Salem NCAA Regional at David F. Couch Ballpark. Junior midfielder Jordan Smith went 2-for-4 with a pair of hits in the game. Mason (34-26) fell behind top-seeded Wake Forest (48-10) in the bottom of the second inning. With one out and a runner on first base on a single, Wake Forest junior draft hitter Adam Cecere hit a two-run home run off Mason graduate student starter Ben Shields to put the Demon Deacons ahead, 2- 0. Wake Forest doubled its lead in the bottom of the third. After a walk and flyout, junior second baseman Justin Johnson hit a two-run home run over the right field fence to make it 4–0. Shields retired 11 of 12 Demon Deacon batters from the third through the sixth inning. He ended his outing with five strikeouts and two walks. Wake Forest sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the seventh and scored four runs against Shields and Mason, graduate student reliever Nolan Lamere. The Demon Deacons hit two RBI doubles and a two-run single to lift the lead to 8-0. Wake Forest junior starter Seth Keener collected three hits and struckout 13 batters in his outing. He retired 12 consecutive batters from the third through sixth inning. In the bottom of the eighth, Wake Forest loaded the bases against Patriots junior reliever Kyle Menaker on a few Mason-errors and a walk. Johnson then hit a one-out grand slam to put the final points of the game on the map and extend the lead to 12-0. For the Patriots, Shields (7-4) gave up six runs on nine hits in 6.1 innings and took the loss. Lamere gave up two runs on two hits and retired two batters in the seventh inning. Menaker gave up four unearned runs on one hit in the eighth inning. For the Demon Deacons, Keener (7-1) threw 7.0 innings on a three-hit ball and retired 13 without a walk to clinch the victory. Graduate student Cole Roland and junior Derek Crum each worked 1.0 scoreless inning. The Patriots were limited to four baserunners in the game. Smith was 2-for-4 with two hits, freshman third baseman Evan Blanchard was 1-for-3 and senior pinch hitter/left fielder Craig Miles, Jr. walked to lead off the eighth inning. The Patriots face No. 3 Northeastern on Saturday in a first pitch elimination game scheduled for noon at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, NC

