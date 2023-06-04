How Tennessee’s football transfer ended up in Memphis

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield wasted no time in getting his hands on Tennessee transfer Cameron Miller when Miller decided to enter the transfer portal.

Silverfield constantly called and texted Miller, making it clear to the former MAHS standout that he was an important piece Silverfield wanted to add to his depleted defense that lost seven starters.

Coach Silverfield was one of the first coaches to hit me, said Miller, who plays defensive end. Just to see that he still believes in my game, believes in my work ethic of playing football, I think that’s what struck me.

Miller had the opportunity to transfer to UNLV, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, and some other Group of 5 schools.

But the field to play for the school in his hometown was too good to pass up. And the Tigers were also an important factor in his decision: a chance to play right away.

I would have gone anywhere, Miller said. But just that the coach was constantly calling me, texting me and telling me what they had going on here. I personally felt like it was a good opportunity for me to come back and just play for Coach Silverfield.

SOCCER RECRUITMENT:How a tragedy helped Tennessee target Kumaro Brown find his love for football again

TRANSFER PORTAL:Former MAHS standout, Tennessee DB Cameron Miller transitions to Memphis football

That’s ultimately why Miller made the decision to come home.

Memphis has taken an aggressive approach in the transfer portal since the end of the season, both of their own free will and of necessity.

It had added three other former Power Five defensemen this offseason in Simeon Blair (Arkansas), Malik Feaster (Florida State), and Jaylen Johnson (Ohio State). Now Miller is in the mix, through Knoxville.

While the Tigers’ defense returns a few players to last year’s secondary, things will look very different from 2022. That may not be a bad thing. The Tigers ranked 89th in the nation in passing defense.

I definitely fit in very well with their defense, Miller said. I catch things quickly, I am very communicative. That’s one of the pieces I can bring in and help the team win this year.

Now he absorbs as much as possible, learns the script and familiarizes himself with the system. He believes his versatility is a huge factor in getting instant playing time.

I can play corner, nickel (back), safety and all, said Miller. So just have that advantage and play in different positions.

He added that he learned from a Power 5 locker room and that the coaching staff has better prepared him for what he will see in the American Athletic Conference.

Miller hopes to isolate himself, just as he did a few years ago when he impressed the Memphis high school football community.

I’m just learning that the game is faster at that level, Miller said of what he picked up in Tennessee. Just compete with high level guys. I feel like if I can compete with those guys I know I can compete at this conference and the level of those guys we have.

I’m just ready to compete.

Reach Wynston Wilcoxat[email protected]and on Twitter@wynstonw__.