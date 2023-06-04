Ice hockey: who will win the Stanley Cup?





What is the Stanley Cup? The Stanley Cup is the trophy awarded to the winner of the NHL Finals, a best-of-seven series between two NHL teams. The playoffs begin with 16 sides evenly split between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, and are broken down by knockout rounds until we’re down to two teams. The format of each playoff round, including the finals, sees the team that finished higher in the table host four of the seven games, namely games one, two, five and seven. The playoffs are called the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the final round being the Stanley Cup Final. Which teams are in the final? The Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers will meet in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. The Florida Panthers finished fourth in the Atlantic Division and have the combined lowest total wins of any team to have made the playoffs. They knocked out the Carolina Hurricanes 4–3 in the final round. The Vegas Golden Knights fared much better, leading their division and winning 51 games. They knocked out the Dallas Stars 4-2 in the final round. Who will win the Stanley Cup Final? The Florida Panthers defied the odds to get to this stage of the playoffs and that is reflected in the odds. They are priced about 7/10 to win the series. What’s particularly exciting about this year’s final is that none of these teams have won everything before, so we have a first-time champion in 2023. Despite being the last team to achieve quality and having the unenviable task of facing a dominant Boston Bruins, the Panthers somehow won 4-3 after trailing 3-1. The Golden Knights took 111 points in the regular season and have enjoyed a fairly routine playoff so far, minus a few minor blips in games four and five against Dallas. The standout feature of Florida’s game so far and why they made it to this stage is goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. He’s 11-2 in the postseason with a pretty impressive .935 save percentage and if they want to beat the Knights, he has to match that. They’ve also had a knack for doing the little things right and winning by the smallest margins. They played in 10 one-goal games and won nine, with seven wins in extra time to their credit. Matthew Tkachuk has led Florida with 21 points so far, making him the second-highest contributor in the playoffs. Despite those positives, it’s clear that the Knights are a much deeper group. They have the talent on both sides of the floor and they are the more dangerous offense. The Knights’ leading run scorer is Jack Eichel with 18, but he is closely followed by Jonathan Marchessault with 17, Mark Stone with 15 and Ivan Barbashev with 15. That illustrates that they can hurt you in different ways and we think they will have too much power in depth to lose to Florida in a seven game series. Bet on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

