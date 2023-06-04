Sports
Cricket, Kashmir Willow and broken bats: the story of ‘Asia’s best gin’
Short content
Broken Bat, a gin aged with roasted Kashmir Willow, has been named the best gin in Asia by The Gin Guide Awards 2023. of oak barrels could not be followed. Aged in the company of toasted Kashmir Willow, the gin’s bold, woody flavor is inspired by cricket bats. The Indian gin market is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, with the success of brands such as Broken Bat contributing to its rise.
Did you think Kashmir Willow was meant to taste that sweet sweet taste of victory on a cricket pitch? Well, think again! The mind of Sir Garry Sobers must be a little happy right now. From ghosts that stimulate his game, the world is round to his game-stimulating spirits. to achieve that
|
